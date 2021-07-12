BetterHealthcare Unveils New Integration with Yext to Improve Patient Access to Care

The Most Powerful Search Engine in Healthcare

BetterHealthcare announces the integration of their BetterAccess platform with Yext to optimize search and discoverability with online scheduling.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move to improve virtual care delivery and the digital patient-provider experience, New York-based BetterHealthcare announced today a new integration with Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the AI Search Company, that optimizes search and discoverability with online scheduling solutions through BetterHealthcare’s BetterAccess platform.

With the new integration, providers using Yext and BetterHealthcare’s technology can sync locations, doctors, and appointments between the platforms to keep information accurate and consistent wherever patients search for it, as well as to power call-to-action buttons (“Make an Appointment”) on search-ready landing pages and site search results powered by Yext.

Leveraging the most modern technology through the integration, this Digital Front Door empowers providers to be more discoverable, better attract and convert new patients, drive more meaningful patient interactions, and increase revenue.

After a Yext customer installs the two apps — BetterAccess Booking Link and BetterAccess Data Sync — they will access innovative technology that provides a HIPAA compliant, interoperable platform that scales at enterprise levels as a standalone or EHR integrated solution. The BetterAccess Booking Link, generates a booking link that serves as the Reservation URL for Yext Healthcare Facilities and Healthcare Professional profiles, syncing the two platforms with provider data seamlessly and efficiently.

“The healthcare industry continues to struggle with implementing revolutionary digital solutions that have transformed most other sectors in the twenty-first century,” said Greg Peters, CEO of BetterHealthcare. “We’re thrilled to work with Yext, a true innovator in AI search, to provide a comprehensive offering with a unified experience that helps healthcare systems centralize and better manage their patient acquisition while also strengthening patients’ access to care, and saving valuable time for everyone involved.”

Newly branded from BetterPT to BetterHealthcare, the company is a nationally recognized leader with its HIPAA compliant platform, BetterAccess, which supports patient access to facilitate acquisition, intake, communication, and provision of care to improve the patient experience. To help healthcare systems achieve meaningful ROI, the BetterAccess platform provides real-time dashboards enabling data-driven decision-making and prioritization to optimize all of their digital touchpoints to improve patient acquisition conversion rates.

Yext for Healthcare customers can find BetterAccess Data Sync and BetterAccess Booking Link in the Yext App Directory. To install, users will need both a BetterAccess account and a Yext account.