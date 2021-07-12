Hear key sessions on Wearable devices for monitoring and remote diagnostics
SMi Reports: Explore a future outlook of the industry with insights from leading start-ups and thought leaders on novel developments in digital medicine.LONDON, LONDON BRIDGE , UNITED KINGDOM, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In light of the global pandemic, experts from academia and industry will discuss the role that biosensors have played in the response against COVID-19 at the upcoming Medical Wearables for Biosensors Conference this October.
You can view the two-day agenda and speaker programme on the event website:
www.biosensors-medical-wear.com/einpr3
WEARABLE DEVICES FOR MONITORING AND REMOTE DIAGNOSTICS
Bringing medical wearables into people’s homes
• What elements do you need to master to operate a medical wearable ecosystem
• An outlook into sustainability and connectivity the meaning of data analyses and illustration
• The business case challenges for new wearable devices
• The next steps for providing increased availability of medical wearables for patients
Andreas Caduff, Strategic Advisory Board, Digital Medicine Society
Connected health value creation
• Connected health and devices examples
• Design thinking and value creation
• Lessons learned, challenges and opportunities
David Braun, Global Head of Connected Health and Devices, Merck Group
Wearable remote patient monitoring to explore brain-heart links
• American Heart Association’s health technologies and innovation initiative
• Examining connections between heart and brain health for dementia and Alzheimer’s disease research
• How AI and computer analytics are being to monitor early behaviours leading to chronic diseases
• How passive data collection can enable more sustainable and diverse studies in the future
Rhoda Au, Professor, Anatomy and Neurobiology and Neurology, Boston University School of Medicine
Vijaya Kolachalama, Assistant Professor, Medicine & Computer Science, Boston University School of Medicine
Opportunity and challenges of sensor-based digital outcome assessments in neuroscience
• Current gaps and unmet need in clinical outcome measure / patient monitoring in neurology
• The opportunity to leverage smart sensing and mobile technology
• Biogen’s vision in the future of digital outcome assessments
Christine Guo, Head of Scientific Innovation, Biogen Digital Health, Biogen
Registration is live on the website and a saving of £100 is available for bookings made before 31st August 2021. Register online www.biosensors-medical-wear.com/einpr3
Proudly Sponsored by Celanese and in partnership with Medical Design Briefs
#SMiBiosensors
--- ENDS ---
Contact Information:
For media enquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email:
hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More iformation can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Jinna Sidhu
SMi Group
02078276088
email us here