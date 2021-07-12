Nathan Holdings Completes Sale of 200 South Florida Single-Family Homes Portfolio
Rent-to-own homes make Nathan Holdings heroes in expanding home ownership during middle-class affordable housing challengesFORT LAUDERDALE, FLA., USA, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Estate Investment Group Nathan Holdings today announced the completed sale of its entire 200 single-family homes portfolio in South Florida.
Nathan Holdings is a vertically integrated, private equity property investment firm with expertise in Florida real estate investments and is a leader in the financial industry. Since 2008, the company has targeted its empowering, entrepreneurial strategy with more than 200 acquisitions and unrivaled success. Investors received an average IRR of 23% through the sale of the portfolio.
Since 2016, the company has had great success in selling single-family investments. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the housing shortage, most of the deals were completed and closed over the last two years.
“The funds from the sale of the portfolio will be allocated toward purchasing 1,000 multi-family units in Jacksonville and South Florida,” said Co-CEO Dmitry Rozin. “The single-family portfolio was constructed between 2008 and 2014. In 2014, the company made a strategic decision to shift its investment portfolio to multi-family investments to promote company growth.”
Rozin explained, “As part of our single-family sales, we approached the current tenants renting the properties and offered them the opportunity to buy their rentals. The transition to ownership lowered their existing rental obligations to mortgage payments, which cost them less per month, and now they are homeowners. Michael Johnston, an experienced real estate broker from EXP Realty, and mortgage broker Ryan Brandenburger of Cross Country Mortgage worked hard to help the new homeowners with paperwork and the closing process.”
Nathan Holdings has the reputation of investing not only in the properties it sells, but also in the communities as a whole. Its mission is to develop real estate, namely residential housing located in underserved, urban communities. Many of its assets are thriving as Nathan Holdings empowers homeowners who otherwise would not be able to afford a home.
“When it comes to real estate investments, we want people to think safe and be smart,” said Rozin. “The overall quality of residents lives is a significant factor in developing our properties. We make essential and structural changes when we renovate and refurbish properties and always focus on providing residents with enhanced security, safety and hygiene. Our properties have less crime than neighboring properties.”
Nathan Holdings is an experienced Florida-based real estate investments group focused on investing and managing multi-family properties in high-demand locations. It specializes in the Florida real estate market with more than 30 years of solid industry experience. The company has achieved a well-known portfolio of over 400 real estate assets. Its philosophy is to acquire select properties with significant value-add potential, then maximizing value by targeting increased cash flow and lowering expenses.
“By controlling all aspects of our investments through our in-house property management team, we are able to offer investors steady passive cash flow distribution together with long-term capital gains potential,” said Rozin.
For more information or to invest with Nathan Holdings, visit nathanhold.com.
