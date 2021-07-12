Rosoboronexport to present full range of modern Russian defense products at DEFEA 2021 in Athens
EINPresswire.com/ -- Rosoboronexport JSC (part of the Rostec State Corporation) will organize a single Russian exhibit at DEFEA 2021, International Defense Exhibition in Athens, Greece. The exhibition will be held from July 13 to 15, 2021 for the first time in 12 years at Metropolitan Expo, located on the territory of Athens International Airport Elefterios Venizelos.
"Rosoboronexport notes with great satisfaction the systematic and effective work with Greek partners, despite severe restrictions related to unfair competition on the part of most European countries. Today, the company fulfills its obligations under previously concluded contracts. After-sales service of the delivered Russian naval equipment, as well as air defense systems, does not cause complaints from the partner. Rosoboronexport looks forward to increased military-technical cooperation both with Greece and other friendly European states participating in the exhibition," said Alexander Mikheev, Director General of Rosoboronexport.
Rosoboronexport will showcase products of Russian defense enterprises at stand F19 in Pavilion 3. During the exhibition, the company will hold a number of presentations of weapons and military equipment for foreign customers.
Representatives of the Greek Army and delegations of other countries will be interested in new models of small arms – Kalashnikov AK-200 series and AK-15 assault rifles, Kalashnikov Pecheneg machine gun and 12.7 mm 6P50 machine gun. In addition, scaled models of the T-90S MBT and the BT-3F armored personnel carrier will be on display at Rosoboronexport stand.
The company expects that European partners will pay increased attention to the Msta-S self-propelled howitzer upgraded to NATO’s 155 mm caliber, Khrizantema-S and Kornet-EM anti-tank systems, Tornado-S 300 mm multiple rocket launcher, as well as to the A-220M 57 mm remote controlled weapon station.
At Rosoboronexport stand, Argus-NV will exhibit its Phobos, Atlas, Deimos and Titan thermal imaging sights which Rosoboronexport promotes worldwide under the brand name INFRATECH.
The Yak-130 combat training aircraft displayed here as a scaled model, Su-35 multirole super-maneuverable fighter, MiG-35D two-seat multifunctional front-line fighter and the IL-76MD-90A(E) military transport aircraft are considered to be the most advanced equipment models for the air force in the region's market.
The company's delegation is ready to provide comprehensive information on the Orion-E unmanned aerial vehicle, which Rosoboronexport has started promoting worldwide in a reconnaissance/strike version. Special Technology Center presents a model of its Orlan-10E unmanned aerial vehicle at Rosoboronexport stand.
At DEFEA 2021, Rosoboronexport will exhibit a wide range of Russian military helicopters. Visitors to the stand will be able to get acquainted with a model of the Mi-28NE attack helicopter, as well as get detailed information on the Ka-226T multi-purpose helicopter, Ka-52 scout/attack helicopter, Mi-35M transport/attack helicopter, Mi-17V-5, Mi-171Sh military transport helicopters and the Ka-31 radar picket helicopter.
The Gepard-3.9-class frigate, Project 20382 Tiger-class corvette, BK-16E high-speed transport/landing boat and BK-10, BK-10M and BK-9 high-speed assault boats may be of interest to delegations of the naval forces. Rosoboronexport will also present Project 636 and Amur-1650 diesel-electric submarines, as well as P-750, Piranha and Piranha-T small submarines. For coastal defense, the company will showcase the Rubezh-ME and Bastion modern coastal defense missile systems with the Yakhont anti-ship cruise missile at DEFEA 2021.
Rosoboronexport will display a wide range of advanced air defense and electronic warfare systems in Athens. In particular, the Viking medium-range SAM system, S-400 Triumf long-range air defense missile system, Verba MANPADS, as well as the Tor-E2 SAM system and the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft gun/missile system, which have proved effective in countering UAVs, have prospects in the region's arms market.
In addition, Rosoboronexport will offer counter-drone electronic warfare systems that have been successfully tested under combat conditions such as the Repellent system and its super-mobile version, Repellent-Patrol, mounted on light army SUVs.
During the business program of the exhibition, the delegation participants will meet with Rosoboronexport partners from the law enforcement agencies of Greece and other European countries participating in DEFEA 2021.
ROSOBORONEXPORT is Russia’s sole state agency for export of the full range of defense-related and dual-use products, services and technologies. It is part of Rostec State Corporation. Rosoboronexport is among leaders in the global arms market. Rosoboronexport accounts for over 85% of Russia’s exports of arms and military equipment. Rosoboronexport cooperates with more than 700 Russian defense industrial enterprises and organizations. The geographical scope of Russia’s military-technical cooperation encompasses more than 100 countries.
State Corporation ROSTEC is one of the largest industrial groups in Russia. It comprises over 800 scientific and production entities in 60 regions of the country. Rostec's key business areas include transport machine building, electronics, medical technologies, chemistry and innovative materials. Rostec's holding companies form three clusters: the Radioelectronics cluster, the Weapons cluster and the Aviation cluster. Rostec's portfolio includes famous brands such as AVTOVAZ, KAMAZ, Concern Kalashnikov, “Russian Helicopters”, Uralvagonzavod, etc. Rostec takes an active part in implementation of all 12 National Projects. The company is a key supplier of Smart City technologies, carries out digitization of the government, industry, social sector, and prepares plans for developing 5G wireless technologies, the industrial Internet of Things, big data and blockchain systems. Rostec is a partner of the world's leading manufacturers such as Boeing, Airbus, Daimler, Pirelli, Renault, etc. The corporation supplies its products to more than 100 countries. Export of high-tech products provides for almost a third of the company's revenue.
