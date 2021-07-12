Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Ideal Homes Portugal launches a New Season of IdealHomesTV

Brand New Season of IdealHomesTV

Looking to invest in property in Portugal...a new online property series is launching this week!

FARO, PORTUGAL , July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join Ideal Homes this Thursday, 15 July at 5pm London/Lisbon | 12pm EST | 9am Pacific, for the launch of the third season of IdealHomesTV. The premiere episode follows Angela Worrall, CEO, and John Malpas, Real Estate Consultant, as they explore villas for sale in the Algarve. With amazing properties on offer, it’s not to be missed!

Spread across six episodes, not only can you tune in every Thursday to see stunning properties across the Algarve, but you can also obtain insider knowledge from professionals and experts in all fields. Including all the information needed in order to purchase property in Portugal, all in one place.

The series will also cover more in-depth topics such as the buying process, property tax, Golden Visa Scheme updates, property and rental management advice.

Ideal Homes will also follow the journey of property buyers who are looking to purchase a new home in the Algarve throughout the third season.

All you need to do is sign up and Ideal Homes will send the premiere link over for you to join them - It's FREE!

Ideal Homes Portugal can assist you with your property search, acquisition, financing if needed, currency exchange services, legal services along with assisting you with all your property and rental management needs.

If you have any questions please get in touch with the team TODAY at Ideal Homes Portugal!

