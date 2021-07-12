LogiPoint awards SAR 68 Million Warehousing Village V to Sahara Building Contractors
Saudi Arabia’s LogiPoint have announced that the contract for construction of Warehouse Village V, LogiPoint’s state-of-the-art, multi-purpose warehousing complex, has been awarded to Sahara Building Contractors. Warehousing Village V will be built in one of LogiPoint’s flagship Logistics Park – the Bonded and Re-Export Zone at Jeddah Islamic Port; construction begins in August 2021 and the project will be ready for hand-over in July 2022.
LogiPoint is an internationally recognized and award-winning logistics real estate company which has grown to become the Kingdom’s premier developer and operator of transformative Logistics Parks and Zones.
The Bonded and Re-Export Zone is a 1,000,000 sqm fully integrated logistics platform dedicated to facilitating trade and development in the Kingdom by enabling the supply chain and logistics industry and by creating value through investments in innovative, next generation solutions and state-of-the-art logistics infrastructure. Currently, LogiPoint warehousing facilities are operating at over 100% utilization and hence Village V is a welcome addition.
The new facility will be built over a 24,500 sqm area with dedicated zones for handling frozen, chilled, ambient and dry cargoes. Warehousing Village V also introduces a LogiPoint first with a dedicated zone designed and equipped to handle Pharmaceutical goods inside Jeddah Islamic Port. Additionally, the Value Addition Zone will enable LogiPoint to extend their time tested and much in demand value added services to their clients allowing them to act as a truly transformative logistics hub for the region.
Farooq Shaikh, the CEO of LogiPoint, believes that the company’s mission of enabling logistics and facilitating trade and economic growth by acting as a stakeholder in the Kingdom’s growth has become more pertinent than ever before. He believes that LogiPoint’s investments into infrastructure projects carry a multiplier effect for the Kingdom’s economy because of the multiple new investments these projects attract to the Kingdom. He says:
“Village 5 is going to be our most sophisticated addition yet to LogiPoint’s warehousing infrastructure inside Jeddah Islamic Port. The importance and relevance of a facility that is designed to receive, handle, store and distribute pharmaceutical goods can scarcely be overstated today. At the same time, the addition of a multi-purpose state-of-the-art warehousing facility at LogiPoint BRZ reinforces Jeddah as an integrated logistics hub internationally and demonstrates just how well we are aligned with the Vision 2030’s goal to make the Kingdom a regional logistics hub of choice. Village 5 is start of the expansion plans that is expected to increase LogiPoint BRZ’s warehousing capacity by about 150% during next 2-3 years’.
Warehousing Village V has been designed by Jamjoom Consulting in line with international logistics infrastructure specifications and incorporates the latest green building technologies to ensure compliance with environmental standards. The facility will rely on renewable resources for power generation and has been designed to conserve energy through eliminating waste and using low consumption LED lighting system.
LogiPoint clients at Warehousing Village 5 will experience enhanced speed and agility in their logistics operations because of innovative and intuitive design to allow seamless processes as well as the use of latest docking equipment including dock-levellers with integrated dock shelters. LogiPoint promises constant care to clients through adherence to stringent LogiPoint QHSSE policies as well as through providing cutting edge technological support ensured via an Integrated IT System, 24/7 CCTV, and modern Fire and Safety Systems.
This facility promises to be an excellent addition to the Jeddah Islamic Port Logistics infrastructure and will further strengthen Jeddah’s credentials as an international logistics hub equipped to serve the full spectrum of Logistics and Supply Chain clients.
