The Big Data And Analytics Market Grows With Increasing Investments In Personalization Of Services

Big Data And Analytics Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Big Data And Analytics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change to 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing investments in business intelligence and data analytics tools by major companies, and the increasing adoption of different styles of analytics to resolve their business imperatives and personalize the service or product according to the customers' aspirations boosts the growth of the big data and analytics market. For instance, Costco, a major retailer that collects its customers’ data on purchases to provide personalized service, was able to warn its customers who bought stone fruits to warn them of possible contamination using the analytics software instead of sending a blanket message to everyone. This increasing need to personalize the service to cater to the customers compels businesses to invest in data analytics tools, thereby increasing demand for the big data and analytics market.

The major players covered in the global big data and analytics market are IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Teradata Corporation, Accenture, Salesforce, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Tableau Software, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP., Amazon Web Services, Dell Inc., Cloudera, Musigma, Informatica, Alpine Data Labs, Alteryx, Amazon Web Services, BigML, Cognonto Corp., Couchbase, Inc., Dataiku.

Read More On The Global Big Data And Analytics Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/big-data-and-analytics-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

The global big data analytics market size is expected grow from $128.54 billion in 2020 to $135.37 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. Big data analytics market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $225.14 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 14%.

TBRC’s big data analytics market research report is segmented by analytics tools into dashboard & data visualization, self-service tools, data mining & warehousing, reporting, others, by deployment mode into on-premise, cloud, by end use industry into BFSI, retail, manufacturing, IT and telecom, government, healthcare, utility, others, and by application into customer analytics, supply chain analytics, marketing analytics, pricing analytics, spatial analytics, workforce analytics, risk & credit analytics, transportation analytics, others.

Big Data And Analytics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change to 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides big data and analytics market overview, forecast big data and analytics market size and growth for the whole market, big data and analytics market segments, and geographies, big data and analytics market trends, big data and analytics market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Big Data And Analytics Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3195&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Big Data and Analytics Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/big-data-and-analytics-services-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Database Software Market - By Type (Database Operation Management, Database Maintenance Management), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), By End User (BFSI (Banking, Financial Services And Insurance), IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Others), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/database-software-market

Cloud Services Market - By Segments (Infrastructure As A Services (IaaS), Platform As A Services (PaaS), Software As A Service (SaaS), Business Process As A Services (BPaaS)), By Country, And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-services-market

Business Processes Outsourcing Market - By Type (CRM BPO, HRO BPO, F&A BPO, And Other BPO Services), Drivers And Restraints, By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/business-processes-outsourcing-market

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/