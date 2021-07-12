Christopher Deaney of Christopher's Organic Botanicals to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CARNEYS POINT, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everything we need to optimize our health can be found in the ground beneath our feet. God put it on this earth for us to use. Let’s get back to nature. The answers are in plants, not pills.

Christopher Deaney is the founder of Christopher’s Organic Botanicals, where he specializes in providing quality old tree Kratom for improved health and wellbeing at affordable prices.

Kratom is an all-natural alternative with many beneficial purposes: a virtual pharmacy in one plant. People who use kratom say it offers a better sense of wellbeing. It puts you in a better mindset with a clear-headed, relaxing energy.

Kratom is native to south Pacific growing near the riverbeds and in the rain forest and jungles of Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia. The kratom plant itself is similar to a coffee plant, but it can grow to the size of an oak tree. The Leaves are harvested and dried out over the course of a 5-10 day process, until they are ground down into a powder to make tea.

Kratom was first introduced in America by soldiers returning to the States after serving in Vietnam, where it has been used in herbal medicine for thousands of years.

Christopher discovered kratom after years of debilitating chronic pain, the result from a car accident when Christopher was only eight years old. After years of pain management and opiate prescriptions, he went searching for alternatives.

“Kratom is very personal to me,” says Christopher. “I started researching farmers in Indonesia about this plant and realized there was like a whole underground supply and demand. It’s a commodity there.”

“There were only a few vendors properly packaging, testing and labeling kratom in 2016,” recalls Chris. “Most purchases were made by eBay, and you would receive a Ziplock bag with kratom written in magic marker. We wanted to help make a change towards improved production measures and the longevity of the Kratom Industry as a whole.”

Christopher’s Organic Botanicals’ kratom comes in powder and capsule form, and it can even be made into soaps.

“One of my veterans who has PTSD said kratom is a great tool for getting you to where you need to be so you can get the help you need,” says Christopher.

It is estimated there are currently nearly 5 million kratom users in the United States.

Close Up Radio will feature Christopher Deaney in an interview with Jim Masters on July 14th at 2pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.christophersorganicbotanicals.com