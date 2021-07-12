Lingerie Fighting Championships Joined By 15 Sponsors At Upcoming Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Events
We targeted Lingerie Fighting Championships as a league we wanted on our platform and are excited to join them at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (“LFC”) (OTC Pink:BOTY) announced today that all sponsor positions have been sold for their upcoming events at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. This marks a major turning point for the controversial MMA league who had struggled to attract sponsors in the past.
“I’ve always believed sponsorship was the one area with the most room for improvement,” LFC CEO Shaun Donnelly says. “In the past we haven’t had a lot of success, partly because we had no one in the company dedicated to sponsorship sales and partly because sponsor’s were wary of supporting a lingerie sports league.”
The stigma changed in a big way when the league announced California ministry Agape Impetus Dunamis Ministries as its principal sponsor.
“It gave me a great comeback when someone objected to sponsoring us for fear their customers wouldn’t approve,” Donnelly laughs. “Now I just tell them ‘if a church doesn’t have a problem with us why would your customers?’”
Since announcing the ministry, Donnelly has seen a steady stream of sponsors sign on to support the Sturgis shows. These include ‘Fight of the Night’ sponsor Boston Diamonds & Bling, ‘LFC Madness’ sponsor Village Watch Center, Babewarehouse22, Buffalo Chip Spirits, Custom Big Rings, Homes With Teri, Lucha Girls, Suite Fights, Tommy Bell Art and True Relief, a hemp infused pain cream popular with the fighters.
“This is a great fit for my brand,” Babewarehouse22 founder and CEO Wes Haun says. “Like LFC itself, our company celebrates beauty and strength. I’m looking forward to being part of these events.”
Another new sponsor is Display, a recently launched social media platform that revolves around the people who create content and awards them with the ad revenues they generate.
“We targeted Lingerie Fighting Championships as a league we wanted on our platform,” Display’s Business & Corporate Development Associate Chad Cook says. “We’re excited to work with such a dynamic company and happy to join them at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.”
Babewarehouse22 and Display join returning sponsors Rival Boxing Gear, Pro-Am Belts and Kix’ies Stay Up Stockings.
“It’s a great line-up of sponsors,” Donnelly says, “and I’m looking forward to meeting many of them for the first time at the Rally.”
In total 15 sponsors will have their logos displayed in Sturgis when LFC returns to the world’s biggest motorcycle rally for LFC32, LFC33 & LFC34.
The events will take place at the legendary Sturgis Buffalo Chip for their 40th anniversary on August 12th, 13th & 14th. They will also be live streamed on Pay-Per-View at https://lingeriefc.com/lfc-sturgis/.
About Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc.
Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc. is a sports entertainment company focused on producing unique mixed events for live audiences and television viewers featuring attractive female fighters.
For more information please visit www.lingeriefc.com.
About Babewarehouse22
Babewarehouse22 is a clothing brand that celebrates women with their signature ‘class, sass and badass’ designs.
For more information please visit: http://BW22.godaddysites.com
About Display
Display is a creative space where people from around the world can connect, create and share their content.
For more information please visit: www.displaysocial.com
