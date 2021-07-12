World Civility Leader, Sir Clyde Rivers to be Enthroned as a King in Ghana, Africa
I am honored to be able to work alongside King Nana Okogyedom Eduah V of Ghana who is changing the quality of life for his people. His Majesty is truely an icon and a difference maker.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 9th 2021, King Nana Okogyedom Eduah V of Ghana, Africa virtually Enthroned Sir Clyde Rivers, the Founder of I Change Nations as the Development King at Large for the Ekumfi Kuotukwa Kingdom in Ghana, Africa 🇬🇭.
History was made today when His Excellency, Ambassador Dr. Prof. Sir Clyde Rivers, was virtually Enthroned as The Development King At Large by His Royal Majesty, Nana Okogyedom Eduah V; Paramount Chief of Ekumfi Koutukwa Traditional Area in the Central Region of Ghana. His Royal Highness Nana Okogyeman Obremponnsu Kobina Amissah I is the new royal name of Ambassador Dr. Prof. Sir Rivers; The Global Civility Ambassador and the Founder and President of iChange Nations; a golden rule civility organization that promotes global statesmanship. I iChange Nations™ is a professional institution that equips, mentors and trains highly esteemed individuals who have the desire to change nations throughout the world. The organization brings global awareness by strategically helping nations to educate, train and support the Nation Building Process designed to improve the dignity and betterment of human life.
Our international platform focuses on establishing effective relationships to help people understand the value of life and civility as a basic human right. “How people treat human currency will determine our pathway forward as a world” says Professor Vernet A. Joseph, iChange Nations™ Global Business Statesmen & Founder of Productive Business Civility.
The Royal announcement was broadcast live to the world on the Civility 360 platforms. Civility 360 is the leading voice of civility in action which focuses on brining civility solutions to our world with a 360º angled approach. Promoting the pillars of kindness, respect, love, hope and action. To watch the full ceremony, click here: https://youtu.be/Ly1bGISgqiY
Dr. Charles Bennin, the World Civility Diplomat of the Year was the leading voice carrying out the vision of His Royal Majesty King Nana Okogyedom Eduah V from Ghana. Global Productive Business Civility Leader Prof. Vernet Alin Joseph was the host of the Civility 360 show.
This special appointment has far reaching implications for Ghana, West Africa and the entire African Continent, as it is also going to make it possible for both our Traditional Leaders and Political Leaders to collaborate in executing the vision of H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo; Ghana's President's amazing “Beyond The Year Of Return Initiative” which has now gradually metamorphosed into “Beyond The Year Of Return Project.”
His Excellency, Ambassador Dr. Prof. Sir Clyde Rivers coronation service will be conducted in Ghana, Africa later this year. This kingdom was established in the year of 1348. His official royal throne name is King Okogyeman Obremponnsu Kobina Amissah I.
Sir Clyde Rivers states, “I am honored to be able to work alongside King Nana Okogyedom Eduah V of Ghana who is changing the quality of life for his people. His Majesty is truely an icon and a difference maker.
I Change Nations is a Culture of Honor System; the organization is committed to bringing back the lost art of honor by building a Culture of Honor that recognizes individuals throughout the world who have exemplified extraordinary humanitarian efforts to effectively change nations. We honor people and organizations that believe every life is valuable and is created to bring a contribution to the world. ICN is the largest “building cultures of honor” network in the world. Founded by Dr. Clyde Rivers.
Dr. Clyde Rivers is the Spokesperson for the World Civility Day, Community Civility Counts Initiative, Dr. Rivers has been honored internationally and has received numerous awards.
Recently Dr. Clyde Rivers, received his 2nd Presidential Award for 2019 at the United Nations Association of El Salvador in New York City, Dr. Rivers received the Presidential Award for his volunteer service to the citizens of the United States of America. In 2017 Dr. Rivers won the United States Presidential Life Achievement Award for over 4,000 hours of serving the nation and humanity Dr. Rivers is the recipient of the Danny K. Davis Peace Prize 2017, U.S. Congressman of Illinois. This annual Congressional Award given for excelling in his field and making a difference in people’s lives. In 2017 International Spokesman for World Civility Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers was appointed as International Board Chairman of OPAD. Dr. Rivers was given the Title of Don/Sir Dr. Clyde Rivers as he was Knighted into the original Kingdom of Guatemala, and the great city of La Antigua the first city established by the Spanish Monarchy. Knighted by Lord EDUARDO L. PRADO S. the Commodore De Santiago De Los Caballeros De La Antigua Guatemala. Dr. Rivers is the recipient of an Honorable Mention for the American Civic Collaboration Award 2017 – Celebrating Partnerships that Strengthen America Dr. Clyde Rivers was the Honorary Ambassador at Large for the Republic of Burundi, as appointed by H.E. President Pierre Nkurunziza and Special Advisor to President Pierre Nkurunziza, President of Republic of Burundi Africa.
Leaders that have received awards from I Change Nations Include:
President Yoweri Museveni, of Uganda:
Honored for his great leadership in establishing and maintaining peace in his country.
First Lady, Janet Museveni, of Uganda:
Honored for the AIDS awareness policy ABC (Abstinence, Birth Control, and Contraception) an ever-present battle for the health of their people.
Vice President of Kenya, Kalonzo Musyoka:
Honored for his efforts in the peace-making process for Kenya, Sudan and Burundi.
President Pierre Nkurunziza, of Republic of Burundi:
Honored for his efforts to bring peace to a 12-year civil war between the two major tribes in his country.
As well as First Lady Denise Nkurunziza, Republic of Burundi Honored for her efforts to bring a better life to the people of her country.
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, of Nigeria:
Honored for the Anticorruption policies he implemented in Nigeria.
First Lady Maria de Luz Guebuza, of Republic of Mozambique:
Honored for her humanitarian efforts for the youth and women of her country as well as bringing AIDS awareness programs.
Former President Wolde Giorgis, of Ethiopia:
Honored for his efforts to build a better environment in his country.
Dr. Vanda Pignato – Former 1st Lady of El Salvador:
Honored for her tireless efforts in protecting for women’s rights in the Republic of El Salvador.
Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda – Former President of Zambia:
Honored for his life’s work to establish peace in Zambia and on the continent of Africa.
For more information about I Change Nations, as well as the work that His Excellency, Ambassador Dr. Prof. Sir Clyde Rivers is doing go to: www.ichangenations.org
Video of Sir Clyde Rivers being Enthroned virtually