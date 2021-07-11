Arrests Made and an Additional Suspect Sought in an Attempted Armed Carjacking Offense: 1200 Block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce arrests have been made and an additional suspect is sought in reference to an Attempted Armed Carjacking Offense that occurred on Friday, July 9, 2021, in the 1200 block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 3:20 pm, four suspects approached the victim who was seated in their vehicle at the listed location. Two of the suspects entered the victim’s vehicle. One of the suspects assaulted the victim with a stun gun. The suspects were unsuccessful in taking the victim’s vehicle. The suspects fled the scene on foot. The responding officers apprehended three suspects. One suspect made good their escape.

On Friday, July 9, 2021, a 16 year-old juvenile female, a 14 year old juvenile female and a 12 year old juvenile female, all of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this offense should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.