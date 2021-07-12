Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Investigation Underway After State Trooper Returns Fire When Sheriff’s Deputy Is Wounded At Scene of Assault In Progress In Cecil Co.

Maryland State Police News Release

 

(NORTH EAST, MD) – Police responding to a call for a fight in progress at a Cecil County apartment this afternoon fatally wounded a man inside after shots were fired at police, wounding a sheriff’s deputy with the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.

The deceased is a 24-year-old male. He is not being identified at this time. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates that shortly after 3:30 p.m. today, two troopers from the North East Barrack responded to an apartment in the 100 block of Chesapeake Ridge Lane in North East to assist the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office with the report of a domestic disturbance. Upon their arrival, the troopers and sheriff’s deputy made attempts to contact anyone inside the apartment.  They heard a struggle and repeatedly announced they were police officers there to help. The struggle inside the apartment continued.

The troopers and sheriff’s deputy entered the apartment through an unlocked door and observed two adult males in a physical altercation. While the fight was in progress between the two men, shots were fired from within the apartment. The sheriff’s deputy was struck by gunfire. In fear for their lives, one of the troopers returned fire and immediately retreated from the apartment to take cover with the injured deputy and the other trooper.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is on scene to conduct the investigation.  State Police crime scene technicians are processing the scene. The Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office is on the scene.  The State Police Internal Affairs Unit will also be conducting an investigation, as it does in any police-involved shooting. 

The trooper involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave, which is procedure.  The other trooper who did not fire his agency firearm has been placed on administrative duty.  The sheriff’s deputy who was struck by gunfire during the incident is being treated for his injuries at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware.

The State Police Homicide Unit investigation is continuing.  Upon completion, it will be provided to the Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office for review. 

Additional information will be provided at a press briefing tomorrow at 11:00 a.m. at the North East Barracks.

Maryland State Police – North East Barracks                                                                                                                    2433 Pulaski Highway                                                                                                                                                      North East, MD  21901

###

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

                       

 

 

