Investigation Continues Into Shots Fired At A Tractor Trailer On The Capital Beltway In Prince George’s County

July 11, 2021

(UPPER MARLBORO, MD) – State police are actively investigating an incident that occurred early this morning involving shots fired at a tractor trailer on the Capital Beltway in Prince George’s County.

Shortly before 1:00 a.m. this morning, troopers from the Forestville Barrack were dispatched to northbound 495, north of Ritchie Marlboro Road for the report of shots fired at a tractor trailer. Responding troopers observed three bullet holes in the tractor portion of the vehicle. The driver of the tractor trailer was uninjured.

The driver of the tractor trailer told police on scene the incident occurred one mile prior to where he pulled over on I-495. He described the suspected vehicle as a silver or gray Hyundai, Honda or Kia passenger car.

Maryland State Police investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division responded to the scene. Crime scene technicians from the Forensic Sciences Division also responded to sweep the area for evidence. One shell casing was located in the area of D’Arcy Road and bullet fragments were removed from the tractor.

As police continue to investigate the incident, anyone with relevant information is urged to contact Maryland State Police at 301-568-8101. Callers may remain confidential.

The investigation continues..

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov