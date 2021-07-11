Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
US ROUTE 302 NEAR CRAMP RD IN ORANGE - DELAYS

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

 

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

US Route 302 in Orange is experiencing delays in the area near Cramp Rd due to a motor vehicle crash.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

 

 

 

