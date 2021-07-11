US ROUTE 302 NEAR CRAMP RD IN ORANGE - DELAYS
Middlesex Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
US Route 302 in Orange is experiencing delays in the area near Cramp Rd due to a motor vehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.