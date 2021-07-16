Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Glenn A. Weber Launches buckoboy™ brand Spring 2021 Product Line

NORTH BERGEN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glenn A. Weber is proud to launch his new Spring 2021 buckoboy™ brand product line. The new spring line consists of Men’s, Women’s and Children’s decorated t-shirts and sweatshirts, caps and accessories. The line consists of 2 different designs, the buckoboy™ name logo and the buckoboy™ stick figure logo. Products can be ordered at https://www.cafepress.com/buckoboy or email buckoboybrands@gmail.com for the buckoboy brand Spring 2021 price list.

buckoboy™ branded products are designed for small or large retailers, including online stores and catalogs. The company is also marketers of the Love Letter Lane® brand of stationary, greeting cards and apparel and accessories. Love Letter lane merchandise is available at https://www.cafepress.com/loveletterlane.

Glenn A. Weber is a New Jersey based marketing and licensing company and also produces branded apparel and accessories. For more information, contact Glenn A. Weber at 908-798-6992 The buckoboy™ name and buckoboy™ stick figure logo are trademarks of Glenn A. Weber. Love Letter Lane® is a registered trademark of Glenn A. Weber

Glenn A. Weber
Glenn A. Weber
+1 908-798-6992
buckoboybrands@gmail.com
