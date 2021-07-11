Suspect Sought in a Burglary One and Fourth Degree Sexual Abuse Offense: 1000 Block of 46th Place, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in connection with a Burglary One and Fourth Degree Sexual Abuse Offense that occurred on Friday, July 9, 2021 in the 1000 Block of 46th Place, Northeast.

At approximately 10:15 am, the victim awoke to find the suspect in her home. The suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim, took personal property belonging to the victim and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a black male who is approximately 5’ 9” tall, 20-26 years of age, with wavy hair, he was wearing a brown short sleeve shirt with dark pants.

Anyone who has information regarding this case should call police at (202)727-9099. Additionally, information may be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC, currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for any crime committed in the District of Columbia.