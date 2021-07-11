Axios Investigations Firm Is Breaking Into Sports Marketing Sponsoring A Race Car And A Professional Boxer!
Axios Investigations Firm is sponsoring professional driver & season points winner Doug Penny and professional boxing champion 18-0 Michael Williams Jr!
It is important that we continue to support our Veterans in their initiatives. We believe there is so much potential and we want to be a help and a force for positive change. ”RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axios Investigations Firm, one of the largest investigations and security firms in the nation, has expanded its marketing reach and stepped into the world of professional sponsorships. First with their sponsorship of boxing champion Team Williams, a protege, and student of Roy Jones Jr Boxing (RJJ), and with race car driver and season points leader Doug Penny who is racing in the Mideast 602 Modified Tour.
— CEO, Axios Investigations Firm, LLC
The goal for such sponsorships is to get in at the ground level and help support and cultivate their professional careers. Both of the sports teams are military-related which makes their sponsorship even better since Axios Investigations Firm is an SDVOB (Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Company.)
Driver Doug Penny is an active-duty soldier stationed at Fort Bragg who races on his off-time and in between his duties. Michael Williams Jr's father was an active-duty veteran who served multiple tours and now is serving as his son's manager.
Both teams have excellent records, the racer Doug Penny, was the 602 Modified Tour points winner in 2020 and is looking to repeat this feat in 2021. Michael Williams Jr. has an undefeated record of 18-0 and is looking to get to that golden 20-0 before the end of this year.
Speaking with the Operations Director of Axios Investigations, Chris Alvarez, he believes "that it is important to reinvest into the community and support Veterans initiatives. That is why we support community initiatives, suicide prevention, and with our, V.E.T.S. (Veteran Entrepreneurship Training Seminar) program that trains other Vets and Active Duty to become entrepreneurs through our foundation Axios Inspires Foundation. "
Axios Investigations will continue to be a force for good in the Veteran community and will keep their eyes out for any other future initiatives.
