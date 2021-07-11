Bushra Mahdi appointed as the Brand Ambassador for Tetra Pay International in the GCC and MENA region
EINPresswire.com/ -- ● Bushra Mahdi is appointed as the brand ambassador for Tetra Pay International INC for the countries in the GCC and the MENA alliance of nations.
● Leading Instagram influencer, Bushra has over 299 thousand followers on her Instagram page making her a youth icon
● She is also the founder of Red Films, owing to her passion for cinema and her knack of giving back to society.
DUBAI, UAE – (Arab Newswire) - Tetra Pay International INC proudly presents Bushra Mahdi as the brand ambassador to represent the GCC and MENA countries. Bushra is one of the most well-known influencers on Instagram having an extensive follower base of more than 299,000 followers. Bushra has worked extensively with several of UAE’s esteemed organisations which includes the ministry of Interiors and Security Media of Abu Dhabi. Bushra has played several key successful roles in both executive leadership and business ownership. Bushra is currently hailed as a leading influencer in the Lifestyle, Fitness and Health niche, making for a strong face to represent Tetra Pay International and its newly introduced TPAY tokens.
A keen film buff, Bushra has always been inspired by films and believes it has the power to transport the viewers in a different reality, making for a much inspirational platform. To give back to society, she also established Red Films. With the aim of delivering value by the means of a product, service, event, showcase, profile documentary or narrative, Red Films has strived to provide the right story in the right way to fulfil the ultimate goal of being heard and understood. This strive has been harvested by Tetra Pay International INC to give a new dimension and perspective to its TPAY tokens.
Bushra will play a key role in the brand’s campaigns with Tetra Pay announcing that the association marks the beginning of a significant relationship for Tetra Pay as it looks forward to reinforcing its brand identity in the key sectors. Also, the new partnership will allow the users to better engage and see more relevant content from Bushra’s page.
Currently conducting IEOs, TPAY tokens stand to be a multiutility cryptocurrency from the brains of CEO Highphill Mathews. TPAY tokens are built on the base of the BEP 20 BNB blockchain protocol which gives the TPAY token similar advantages and features to its parent token. The sustainability of the tokens is entrusted to renowned global business entities that audit and verify the transactions to ensure complete security and transparency at all times. With TPAY tokens, users can now make a multitude of transactions to any part of the world without involving any intermediaries to cut down any excess charges and fees on the transactions. And with the modern economy being greatly receptive to cryptocurrencies in general, several industries have started to accept cryptocurrencies as a legal form of payment.
Owning to the huge growth of the cryptocurrency industry in recent times, it only seemed the logical step to associate with influencers to get in tune with the millennials. With Bushra at the helm of Tetra Pay International, TPAY tokens are sure to be the next big revolution in the cryptocurrency industry.
To get more information, Visit on - https://tpaytoken.io/
