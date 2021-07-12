Bidding set to close on Updated Canyon Texas Hunsley Hills Home Announces Assiter Auctioneers
Don't miss this chance to bid your price and enjoy the many wonderful features of this home this summer.”CANYON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assiter Auctioneers (www.assiter.com) announces the auction of an updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with great features in the Hunsley Hills area of Canyon, Texas, on Tuesday, July 20 at 10 am according to Spanky Assiter, president of the company.
— Spanky Assiter
“Don't miss this chance to bid your price and enjoy the many wonderful features of this home this summer,” said Assiter. “Opportunity awaits the new owner of this property.”
6 Havenwood Lane, Canyon, Texas 79015 is a 1,981 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home,” said Ryan Rickles, auction agent. “With lots of summer left, the backyard is perfect for relaxing and entertaining and features a covered patio and pond.”
Highlights include a kitchen with granite, subway tile backsplash, large pantry, and stainless appliances; large living room with stained concrete floors, built-ins, and corner fireplace and large master bedroom with updated bath.
Also of note is a sunroom, laundry room and storm cellar.
For information, call Ryan Rickles (806.584.8954) or Assiter Auctioneers (806.655.3900) or visit www.assiter.com.
The auction is open to the public and will be a live event with onsite bidding at 6 Havenwood Lane, Canyon, Texas. Additionally, live online bidding will be available for your convenience.
Assiter Auctioneers, based in Canyon, Texas, specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, classic and collector cars, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions.
About Assiter Auctioneers
