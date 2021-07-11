Crystalbrook Within the Top 10% of Hotels Worldwide Based on Travelers Reviews
Crystalbrook Collection the Australian luxury hospitality brand owned by UAE based Ghassan Aboud Group Collection awarded The Travellers’ Choice Awards 2021.DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TripAdvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, announced its annual Travellers’ Choice Awards in Australia, inspiring people to finally pack up their bags and go on a vacation or a staycation after a year of reduced travel.
Four of Australia's luxury and sustainable hotels from the Crystalbrook Collection were awarded The 2021's Travellers’ Choice Award.
The prestigious Travellers’ Choice Awards celebrate hotels that consistently overdeliver on experiences to travellers around the globe and are granted to the top 10% of hotels worldwide based on travellers reviews.
The four Crystalboork Collection hotels are Byron, Little Albion, Bailey and Riley, they were chosen for their innovation and outstanding service which during the outbreak of Covid-19 was further challenged.
CrystalBrook Collection has consistently found new ways to engage guests and deliver top-class service.
At Byron, guests can hide away in 45 acres of sub-tropical rainforest and submerge with nature and its quiet serenity. Alternatively, they can take a yoga class, play tennis, lounge by the pool, use their private access to the beach, or indulge in a spa day.
Cyrstalbrook's Riley takes luxe to the next level. With a massive man-made beach designed to help visitors unwind, unbeatable views of the Coral Sea, three private balconies, a complimentary pillow menu and extra towels and coffee pods all ordered through a tablet kept by the bed.
When it is family time, there must be something for everyone, Crystalbrook's Bailey recognizes that. It keeps adults entertained, with stunning architecture, an art museum, and a weekend farmer's market while the kids get goodie bags, 200 free movies, a popcorn maker, board games and free entry to the Cairns Zoo Wildlife.
Crystalbrook's Little Albion has an option to book every one of their 35 hotels rooms at once.
Furthermore, each Crystalbrook Collection property must meet sustainability and responsible luxury criteria. Check-ins and out are completely paperless, the key card is wooden and made from 100% recycled wood, reusable water bottles, straws and cutlery are used in the rooms and the restaurants, added to a Special Building Management System used to ensure the building conserves energy without any compromise. Crystalbrook Collection is also the first Australian hospitality group with 100% waste-free bathroom amenities.
Crystalbrook Collection luxury brand is a member of the Ghassan Aboud Group, owned by Ghassan Aboud, a UAE based entrepreneur, Group Chairman recently recognized as one of the Top 100 Arab Family Businesses in the Middleast as featured in Forbes.
Ghassan Aboud Group investments in Australia is fast approaching the $1 billion mark, with the last 18 months witnessing the opening of three new properties in the country, the most recent being Kingsley Hotel which is distinguished by its meticulously executed and elegant design. Kingsley, used to be the Newcastle City Council's landmark 'roundhouse' and it is an integral part of the Australian heritage.
Further, the group has recently unveiled ‘Vincent’ as the operating name for its newest hotel to join its growing family following the property’s acquisition. This launch positions the group as Australia’s largest independent five-star hotel and resort portfolio.
The hotel has an elevated focus on sustainability and features artworks and prints by the accomplished artist Vincent Fantauzzo throughout its six-storey property.
Ghassan Aboud is also expanding his businesses in the UAE in several industries including retail, automotive, e-commerce, and trade and distribution.
