For immediate release: July 9, 2021 (21-166)

69.6% of people 16+ have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) continues to make progress with COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration. As of July 7, 69.6% of people 16 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. This percentage includes vaccination rates from the Washington State Immunization Information System and aggregate data from the Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs. This information can be found on the DOH data dashboard, which is updated three times per week.

“Shot of a Lifetime” $1 million Grand Prize drawing

Next week someone will be the lucky winner of $1 million when the “Shot of a Lifetime” Grand Prize drawing takes place July 13. To be eligible, you must receive at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and be entered into the state’s Immunization Information System by your vaccine provider by 11:59 p.m. July 11. For more information, visit the Washington’s Lottery website.

Vaccine lottery boosts vaccinations by 24%

Following the vaccine lottery announcement June 3, COVID-19 vaccination rates increased across all age groups with the largest increase observed in younger age groups. Based on trend projections, DOH estimates the vaccine lottery increased vaccinations for people 16 and older by roughly 24% between June 3 and June 22, which equates to about 28,500 more people vaccinated than originally projected prior to the lottery.

J&J vaccine effective against variants

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) recently released data showing its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine is highly protective against the Delta variant and other SARS-CoV-2 viral variants. In the trial, J&J’s vaccine was 85% effective against severe/critical disease and demonstrated protection against hospitalization and death. According to the report, data revealed immunity latest for at least eight months, which was the length of the study recorded thus far.

COVID-19 Vax Card

A Vax Card is an easy way to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, which may be needed when traveling or attending certain events. Some Washington businesses also offer incentives for people who provide verified proof of full vaccination. If you did not receive or lost your Vax Card, you can contact your vaccine provider or access your vaccine records online at MyIRMobile.com. MyIR Mobile is an internet-based portal that gives people access to their official state vaccination records. Those who need further help are encouraged to call the state COVID-19 vaccination hotline, 833-VAX-HELP. Language assistance is available.

Get vaccinated today

It will never be easier than now to get your COVID-19 vaccine. If you have questions, reach out to your healthcare provider or visit DOH’s Frequently Asked Questions page. To find vaccine near you, you can use the state’s Vaccine Locator website, text your zip code to GETVAX (438829) or VACUNA (822862) to receive addresses of nearby available vaccination sites, or call 833-VAX-HELP.

