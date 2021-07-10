Homicide: 1400 Block of 41st Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, July 9, 2021, in the 1400 block of 41st Street Southeast.

At approximately 10:59 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an unconscious and unresponsive adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. A second adult male victim was located on the scene suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. A short time later, a third victim was located at a local hospital where they were treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the scene and found that the first victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The second victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 45 year-old Willie Parker, of Silver Spring, MD.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.