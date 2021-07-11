HDPAC CATEGORICALLY OPPOSED TO ANY FORM OF U.S. MILITARY INTERVENTION IN HAITI
HDPAC, THE HAITIAN DIASPORA POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE categorically and unapologetically opposed to any form of U.S. Military deployment in HaitiSPOKANE, DC, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Claude Joseph, the interim prime minister of Haiti who had been replaced by President Jovenel Moise twenty-four hours prior to President Moise being assassinated, has reportedly asked the American government for U.S. troops to help stabilize the country. This request is misguided, unnecessary and displayed a serious lack of historical understanding with respect to American military intervention in the Caribbean.
On behalf of the Haitian Diaspora and the people of Haiti, we wish to make it clear that HDPAC is categorically and unapologetically opposed to any form of U.S. Military deployment in Haiti, and we are calling on the Biden administration and the Pentagon to reject the request. Our opposition is based on solid historical evidence demonstrating that such intervention often caused more arms than good.
In 1915 U.S. marines invaded Haiti upon the pretext of protecting American citizens and restoring order. The Marines stayed in Haiti for 19 years causing the death of many innocent civilians. A military force is not a police force. The military is designed to fight war. What Haiti needs is solid police reinforcement to increase the capacity of the National Haitian police force to protect the citizens of Haiti by arresting and prosecuting criminal gang members who have terrorized the population.
We are calling on all members of Congress, specifically Congressman Gregory J. Meeks, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the House of Representatives; Senators Chuck Schumer, the majority leader of the United States Senate and Senator Robert Menendez, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the United States Senate to join us in opposing any form of military intervention in Haiti.
