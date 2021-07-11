The I AM Awards creates a new standard of Awards for iHollywood Film Fest
EINPresswire.com/ -- The I AM Awards was created with Vanda Teixeira for the iHollywood Film Fest and became the first Film Festival to award films based on energetic frequency. It was also the first film festival to award NFTs(non-fungible tokens) to filmmakers for their awards. The iHollywood Film Fest closed on July 6 with the announcement of the Audience Awards.
The biggest winner was “Our Neighbor’s Shadow” as the “I AM Award” winner. It was also a 5 Star Award Connection finalist. It was selected independently through different judges for iHollywood Film Fest for Best Hollywood Feature Film, Best Hollywood Producer, Best Hollywood Director, Best Actor, Massi Furlan and Best Actress, Gley Viera.
“Katie Cutie, Ashu and the Funny Mouse” held its world premiere during the iHollywood Film Fest and Dr. Shahid Kamal and Dr. Samir Srivastava earned a finalist nod and a 5 Star Awards Connection Runner up award, the 5 Star Awards Beauty Winner for “Cinnamon” which was also awarded Best Hollywood Mini Movie International. They were awarded three other awards for Best Hollywood Mini Movie and Best Hollywood Director for Mini Movies for their film “Matty Boy” and Best Hollywood Mini Movie Children for “Take the Chocolate”.
Winners were selected utilizing traditional ratings analysis and awards selected by Vanda through a vibrational frequency and energy pull of the film or digital content. Remarkably, or perhaps not so remarkably, awards intersected through separate analysis and judging.
The I AM Award held the highest vibration and is the I AM presence within all of us. The symbol is the feminine divine that carries a five-pointed star which is part of the I AM Thread, founded on the principles of love, peace and honor. The 5 Star Awards include Connection, Positive Consciousness, Attunement, Expression and Beauty. The Rising Rays of Light Awards were awarded for Courage, Insight and Intuition.
“Be connected to your higher self and express your true self and your desires and that will make a difference” shares Vanda.
As a filmmaker, what are you sharing? Why are you sharing it? Is it to make a difference or purely to entertain? When you’re watching a movie, what makes you feel good about watching it? Sometimes people can define it but what makes a movie a people’s choice award or an audience favorite?
The Oscar® statuette symbolizes achievement for the Academy Awards®, for the iHollywood Film Fest it’s the I AM symbol and statuette which is both feminine and masculine with arms raised holding a five-pointed star. This Godessa statuette is the golden image artwork, trademarked by Vanda Inc with digital formatting by Mark Johnson and featured on the festival poster.
A total of 54 films and panels were screened virtually and on demand from June 25-July 5, 2021. Topics and films included feature length, mini movies(short films), digital series, music videos, audio and photography, and included films created during the pandemic plus tribal, veterans, trans and LGBTQI. Hosts for screenings and Q&As were Laura Powers, Michelle Tabrizi-Ortiz, Jessica Ross, Billy Holden, Justin Howard, James Pratt, Arati Misro, Patrick Kilpatrick and Amber Martinez and Edward Marinzel. Hosts streamed from Hollywood, Alabama, Atlanta and Sydney, Australia.
Partners for the iHollywood Film Fest included Vanda; Tri Continental Distribution; Montebubbles Entertainment; Justin Howard; Quiet on Set Hollywood and Maggie Media.
Sponsors include: Product Hollywood; Steve Mitchell Marketing; Woman’s Club of Hollywood; Klio Studio; Axus Coin; Dr. Lawton Tang, Trip Digital Music; Christine Reed; Platinum Image Services; Haven University; Teton University; Asahi beer; Ito-en green tea; Glitterati Magazine; Heard Exclusively; Venture Accel; FoodTech LA and The Atlas Post.
A complete list of winners:
The I AM Award
Winner–Our Neighbor’s Shadow
Finalist-Katie Cutie, Ashu and the Funny Mouse
Runner Up–Alternate Life
Semi-Finalist–Envy
5 Star Awards
Connection-Winner–Sanitize This!
Connection–Runner Up–Katie Cutie, Ashu and the Funny Mouse
Connection–Finalist–Our Neighbor’s Shadow
Connection–Semi-Finalist–In the Mirror Reflection
Beauty–Winner–Cinnamon
Beauty–Runner Up-Trunk
Attunement–Winner-We’re All Fine
Attunement–Runner Up–Elephant Refugees
Attunement–Finalist–Old Hollywood Vibe photo
Expression–Winner-Homecoming: Veterans, Wives and Mothers
Positive Consciousness–Winner–Trunk
Rising Rays of Light Awards
Intuition-Winner–The Portrait of Loneliness in Quarantine
Intuition–Runner Up–Making Progress
Courage–Winner–Detroit Landmarks: Inspiration
Courage–Runner Up-Tidewater
Insight–Winner–It Is What It Is
Insight–Runner Up–Directed By
Insight–Honorable Mention–For the Women of Belarus
iHollywood Film Fest Team Recognition
Michelle Tabrizi-Ortiz
Misaki Arai
Billy Holden with Vision Award
About iHollywood Film Fest
IHollywood Film Fest, International Hollywood Film Festival, is the only official Hollywood Film Festival internationally recognized and proud member of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. The festival honors creativity and people transforming the arts and continues to be on the forefront of technology. The iHollywood Film Fest sets a new standard of inspired creativity by educating and discovering the best of diverse and emerging storytellers to showcase to the world while providing access to networking, workshops, distribution and film finance. The iHollywood Film Fest was created in 2020 by Joyce Chow and Catherine Rhee. www.iHollywoodFilmFest.com
About Vanda
Vanda is a world renowned, Spiritual Entrepreneur and Activist. She received an honorary doctorate for her insightful, ground-breaking methodology of the “worQ”, which was created to accelerate the healing and the rise from all that blocks one’s light into their greatness. The Vanda, Inc. brand is over a decade strong seen on various platforms all over the world. From the Huffington Post, to the United Nations to the Emmy’s, her brand continues to expand rapidly across the globe. Vanda's continuous passion to consciously connect those for spiritual evolution never fails and she is only getting started. www.Vanda.life
Valerie Diaz
The biggest winner was “Our Neighbor’s Shadow” as the “I AM Award” winner. It was also a 5 Star Award Connection finalist. It was selected independently through different judges for iHollywood Film Fest for Best Hollywood Feature Film, Best Hollywood Producer, Best Hollywood Director, Best Actor, Massi Furlan and Best Actress, Gley Viera.
“Katie Cutie, Ashu and the Funny Mouse” held its world premiere during the iHollywood Film Fest and Dr. Shahid Kamal and Dr. Samir Srivastava earned a finalist nod and a 5 Star Awards Connection Runner up award, the 5 Star Awards Beauty Winner for “Cinnamon” which was also awarded Best Hollywood Mini Movie International. They were awarded three other awards for Best Hollywood Mini Movie and Best Hollywood Director for Mini Movies for their film “Matty Boy” and Best Hollywood Mini Movie Children for “Take the Chocolate”.
Winners were selected utilizing traditional ratings analysis and awards selected by Vanda through a vibrational frequency and energy pull of the film or digital content. Remarkably, or perhaps not so remarkably, awards intersected through separate analysis and judging.
The I AM Award held the highest vibration and is the I AM presence within all of us. The symbol is the feminine divine that carries a five-pointed star which is part of the I AM Thread, founded on the principles of love, peace and honor. The 5 Star Awards include Connection, Positive Consciousness, Attunement, Expression and Beauty. The Rising Rays of Light Awards were awarded for Courage, Insight and Intuition.
“Be connected to your higher self and express your true self and your desires and that will make a difference” shares Vanda.
As a filmmaker, what are you sharing? Why are you sharing it? Is it to make a difference or purely to entertain? When you’re watching a movie, what makes you feel good about watching it? Sometimes people can define it but what makes a movie a people’s choice award or an audience favorite?
The Oscar® statuette symbolizes achievement for the Academy Awards®, for the iHollywood Film Fest it’s the I AM symbol and statuette which is both feminine and masculine with arms raised holding a five-pointed star. This Godessa statuette is the golden image artwork, trademarked by Vanda Inc with digital formatting by Mark Johnson and featured on the festival poster.
A total of 54 films and panels were screened virtually and on demand from June 25-July 5, 2021. Topics and films included feature length, mini movies(short films), digital series, music videos, audio and photography, and included films created during the pandemic plus tribal, veterans, trans and LGBTQI. Hosts for screenings and Q&As were Laura Powers, Michelle Tabrizi-Ortiz, Jessica Ross, Billy Holden, Justin Howard, James Pratt, Arati Misro, Patrick Kilpatrick and Amber Martinez and Edward Marinzel. Hosts streamed from Hollywood, Alabama, Atlanta and Sydney, Australia.
Partners for the iHollywood Film Fest included Vanda; Tri Continental Distribution; Montebubbles Entertainment; Justin Howard; Quiet on Set Hollywood and Maggie Media.
Sponsors include: Product Hollywood; Steve Mitchell Marketing; Woman’s Club of Hollywood; Klio Studio; Axus Coin; Dr. Lawton Tang, Trip Digital Music; Christine Reed; Platinum Image Services; Haven University; Teton University; Asahi beer; Ito-en green tea; Glitterati Magazine; Heard Exclusively; Venture Accel; FoodTech LA and The Atlas Post.
A complete list of winners:
The I AM Award
Winner–Our Neighbor’s Shadow
Finalist-Katie Cutie, Ashu and the Funny Mouse
Runner Up–Alternate Life
Semi-Finalist–Envy
5 Star Awards
Connection-Winner–Sanitize This!
Connection–Runner Up–Katie Cutie, Ashu and the Funny Mouse
Connection–Finalist–Our Neighbor’s Shadow
Connection–Semi-Finalist–In the Mirror Reflection
Beauty–Winner–Cinnamon
Beauty–Runner Up-Trunk
Attunement–Winner-We’re All Fine
Attunement–Runner Up–Elephant Refugees
Attunement–Finalist–Old Hollywood Vibe photo
Expression–Winner-Homecoming: Veterans, Wives and Mothers
Positive Consciousness–Winner–Trunk
Rising Rays of Light Awards
Intuition-Winner–The Portrait of Loneliness in Quarantine
Intuition–Runner Up–Making Progress
Courage–Winner–Detroit Landmarks: Inspiration
Courage–Runner Up-Tidewater
Insight–Winner–It Is What It Is
Insight–Runner Up–Directed By
Insight–Honorable Mention–For the Women of Belarus
iHollywood Film Fest Team Recognition
Michelle Tabrizi-Ortiz
Misaki Arai
Billy Holden with Vision Award
About iHollywood Film Fest
IHollywood Film Fest, International Hollywood Film Festival, is the only official Hollywood Film Festival internationally recognized and proud member of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. The festival honors creativity and people transforming the arts and continues to be on the forefront of technology. The iHollywood Film Fest sets a new standard of inspired creativity by educating and discovering the best of diverse and emerging storytellers to showcase to the world while providing access to networking, workshops, distribution and film finance. The iHollywood Film Fest was created in 2020 by Joyce Chow and Catherine Rhee. www.iHollywoodFilmFest.com
About Vanda
Vanda is a world renowned, Spiritual Entrepreneur and Activist. She received an honorary doctorate for her insightful, ground-breaking methodology of the “worQ”, which was created to accelerate the healing and the rise from all that blocks one’s light into their greatness. The Vanda, Inc. brand is over a decade strong seen on various platforms all over the world. From the Huffington Post, to the United Nations to the Emmy’s, her brand continues to expand rapidly across the globe. Vanda's continuous passion to consciously connect those for spiritual evolution never fails and she is only getting started. www.Vanda.life
Valerie Diaz
Celebrity Listed
+1 323-483-4727
valerie@celebritylisted.com