CBD Stock Link Reservations Inc. /LinkResPet ($LRSV) to Accept Bitcoin/Crypto Payments as Part of Sales Growth Effort

Link Reservations Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRSV)LONDON, UK, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breaking CBD/Crypto stock news from Investorideas.com Newswire- Link Reservations Inc. (OTC: LRSV), a provider of medicinal mushroom and cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products for both humans and pets, announces it has opened a Coinbase account and will be able to accept bitcoin/crypto payments for purchases in the near future. Coinbase is a cryptocurrency exchange platform.
In the US, more than 21.2 million adults, or about 14% of the U.S population, own cryptocurrency, according to a Gemini Crypto Report. Additionally, 13% of those polled shared intentions to purchase digital assets within the next 12 months – essentially doubling in a year.
Rene Lauritsen, CEO at Link Reservation Inc, commented: “As cryptocurrencies have become somewhat widespread, and continue to gain interest from consumers in the US and around the world, we are excited to announce we have opened a Coinbase account. This way, we are able to take advantage of these new payment methods and be prepared for new customers who trade in cryptocurrencies.”
About Link Reservations Inc.
Link Reservations Inc is a CBD and wellness product provider dedicated to improving the health and life conditions of both people and pets worldwide. Its trades through its two brands; LinkResPet and DailyLifeCBD. LinkResPet develops and markets hemp-based CBD products for cats, dogs and horses. DailyLifeCBD provides everyday hemp based CBD wellness and mushroom products for people. The Company has operations in both the US and Europe.
