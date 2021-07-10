Early Morning Fatal Crash Under Investigation In Howard Co.

July 10, 2021

(ELKRIDGE, MD) – Maryland State Police in Howard County are investigating an early morning multi-vehicle fatal crash involving a suspected drunk driver.

The deceased is identified as David Hartman, 37, of Baltimore. Hartman was operating a Harley Davidson motorcycle at the time of the incident. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical services personnel. His body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m. this morning, Maryland State Police at the Waterloo Barrack responded to multiple reports of a multi-vehicle crash on southbound I-95 off of I-895 in Elkridge. Responding troopers found two passenger cars and a motorcycle involved in the crash.

The preliminary investigation indicates the motorcycle was southbound on I-95 when it was rear ended by a gray Dodge Charger. The driver, identified as Elijah Jaleel Lowery, 23, of Hanover, hit the motorcycle and continued to drive at a high rate of speed and hit a second vehicle.

The second vehicle struck was an orange Ford Escape. The driver of the Ford Escape, identified as Rubicelia Medel, 47, and her 16-year-old passenger were uninjured in the crash.

Lowery, the driver of the Dodge Charger, continued traveling on southbound I-95 for approximately three quarters of a mile before pulling over onto the right shoulder where the vehicle came to rest. Lowery was taken into police custody and transported to the Waterloo Barrack for processing.

Investigators have determined speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

State police from Waterloo Barrack responded to the scene. The Maryland State Police Crash Team also responded to assume the investigation. Officers from the Howard County Police Department and Howard County Fire and EMS also responded to the crash to assist.

MDOT State Highway Administration personnel are assisting with a detour around the crash scene. Only one lane is getting by at this time.

The Maryland State Police investigation is continuing.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov