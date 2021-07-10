Suspects Sought in an Aggravated Assault Offense: 3100 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Aggravated Assault offense that occurred on Friday, July 9, 2021, in the 3100 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 2:25 am, the victim was approached by multiple suspects at the listed location. The suspects began to assault the victim, after they questioned the victim’s gender identity, causing significant injuries. The suspects fled the scene. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating this offense as potentially being motivated by hate or bias. The designation can be changed at any point as an investigation proceeds and more information is gathered. A designation as a hate crime by MPD does not mean that prosecutors will prosecute it as a hate crime. The Special Liaison Branch is assisting with this investigation.