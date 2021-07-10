Homicide: 3300 Block of Erie Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday, July 8, 2021, in the 3300 block of Erie Street, Southeast.

At approximately 9:04 pm, Prince George’s County Fire and EMS personnel responded to the 3300 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast for the report of an overturned vehicle. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim, inside of a vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds. EMS personnel found that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life and remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The detectives’ investigation, determined that the offense occurred in the 3300 block of Erie Street, Southeast.

The decedent has been identified as 24 year-old Muntsier Sharfi, of Bristow, VA.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.