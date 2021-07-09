Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TODAY: In Napa County, Governor Newsom to Highlight Transformative Education Package to Reimagine Public Schools

NAPA COUNTY – At an elementary school in Napa County today, Governor Gavin Newsom will highlight his education package to provide an unprecedented level of state school funding to reduce barriers and increase opportunities for all California students, including massive investments in K-12 public schools, universal Pre-K and the creation of full-service community schools to support the mental and social-emotional well-being of students.

WHEN: Friday, July 9, 2021 at approx. 10:00 a.m. PDT The visit will not be live streamed.

**NOTE: This media availability is open to credentialed media only, reporters interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov with names of the reporters who will be in attendance for information on covering the event.

You just read:

