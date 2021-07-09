TODAY: In Napa County, Governor Newsom to Highlight Transformative Education Package to Reimagine Public Schools

NAPA COUNTY – At an elementary school in Napa County today, Governor Gavin Newsom will highlight his education package to provide an unprecedented level of state school funding to reduce barriers and increase opportunities for all California students, including massive investments in K-12 public schools, universal Pre-K and the creation of full-service community schools to support the mental and social-emotional well-being of students.

