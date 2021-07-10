DOT NEWS RELEASE: OAHU LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF JULY 10 – JULY 16

Newsroom Posted on Jul 9, 2021 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) HONOLULU

Right or left lane closure on the Pali Highway offramp (Exit 21A) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

2) HONOLULU

Roving closure of the Airport offramp (Exit 16) from the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction on Tuesday, July 13, through Wednesday, July 15, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for material testing work.

3) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of the Airport offramp (Exit 16) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

4) HONOLULU

Right lane closure of the Waikiki/Nimitz Highway offramp (Exit 18A) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

5) HONOLULU TO HALAWA

Roving lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Halawa Interchange and Keehi Interchange on Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for sign replacement work.

6) HONOLULU TO PEARL HARBOR (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Up to three lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Pearl Harbor Interchange and Keehi Interchange on Saturday, July 10, through Sunday, July 11, from 6 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for BMP installation and road repairs.

7) HONOLULU TO PEARL HARBOR (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Up to three lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Airport offramp (Exit 16) and the Pearl City Interchange on Sunday, July 11, through Friday, July 16, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for pavement marking work.

8) KUNIA

Left lane closure on the eastbound H-1 Freeway onramp from Kunia Road on Tuesday, July 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for utility work.

— H-2 FREEWAY —

1) WAHIAWA

Right lane closure on the Wahiawa offramp (Exit 8) from the H-2 Freeway in the northbound direction on Thursday, July 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for utility work.

— H-201 FREEWAY —

1) MOANALUA

Right lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the westbound direction between the Middle Street overpass to the Fort Shafter onramp on Wednesday, July 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for striping work for BWS repairs. The Fort Shafter/Ahua Street offramp (Exit 4) will be closed.

2) MOANALUA

Roving lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in both directions between the Middle Street overpass and Halawa Interchange on Tuesday, July 13, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., for street sweeping.

— H-3 FREEWAY —

1) KANEOHE TO HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of the H-3 Freeway in the Honolulu-bound direction between the Keehi Interchange and Halawa Interchange starting at 8 p.m. on Friday night, July 9, through 4 a.m. on Monday morning, July 12, for emergency joint repairs. Onramps to the H-3 Freeway from Kamehameha Highway and Likelike Highway will be closed.

2) KANEOHE

Alternating lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in the Honolulu-bound direction between the Likelike Highway onramp and Harano Tunnel on Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping work.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY (ROUTES 93/99/930) —

1) PEARL CITY

Left lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 99) in the eastbound direction between Kamehameha Highway and Waiawa Road on Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline work.

2) WAIALUA

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 930) in both directions between Kaukonahua Road and Dillingham Airfield on Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) WAIANAE (24/7 CLOSURE + CONTRAFLOW)

The eastbound shoulder and right lane of Farrington Highway (Route 93) between Maipalaoa Road and St. John’s Road will remain closed over a 24-hour period, seven days a week for the Maipalaoa Bridge Replacement project.

Contraflow of the middle lane to support the morning and afternoon commutes operates Monday through Friday. For the morning commute there are two lanes going eastbound and one lane going westbound. For the afternoon commute the middle lane is switched over to provide two lanes westbound and one eastbound lane. On weekends and holidays the middle lane is set in the westbound direction.

4) WAIANAE

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the southbound direction between Maipalaoa Road and St. John’s Road on Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for demolition work.

5) WAIANAE (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the westbound direction between Nanakuli Avenue and Helelua Street on Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for utility work.

6) WAIPAHU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lanes will be closed as needed on Farrington Highway (Route 7101) in both directions between Fort Weaver Road and the H-1 Freeway Overpass (near Leeward Community College), on Saturday, July 3, and Tuesday, July 6 through Friday, July 9, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY (ROUTES 61/72) —

1) AINA HAINA (NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in the eastbound direction between Waa Street and Kaimoku Street on Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for trenching work, and traffic signal system installations.

Left merge lane will be closed permanently on eastbound Kalanianaole Highway at the Waa Street intersection beginning at 8 p.m.

Left turn lane from Waa Street onto eastbound Kalanianaole Highway will temporarily close. Motorists are advised to take Analii Street as an Alternate route.

2) NIU VALLEY

Alternating lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in both directions between Moomuku Place and Hawaii Loa Street on Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for sewer repairs.

3) KAILUA

Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in both directions between Old Kalanianaole Road and Kailua Road on Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for restriping.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 80/83/99) —

1) HALEIWA TO WAIPAHU

Roving right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Joseph P. Leong Highway and the H-1 Freeway on Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for grass trimming and litter removal.

2) HALEIWA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the northbound direction between Joseph P. Leong Highway and Waimea Valley Road on Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming.

3) HALEIWA

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the southbound direction in the vicinity of Joseph P. Leong Highway on Thursday, July 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work.

4) HAUULA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions in the vicinity of Kukuna Road on Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for bridge repairs.

5) KAHUKU

Roving right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Pahipahialua Street and Kuilima Drive on Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming.

6) KALIHI (24/7 CLOSURE)

Kamehameha Highway between Middle Street and Laumaka Street will be reduced to one westbound and one eastbound lane 24-hours a day, seven days a week, for The Rail. Other adjustments to the area include:

No left turns from Kamehameha Highway will be allowed.

Pedestrian access will be maintained.

Driveway and Business access will be maintained.

The H-1 eastbound off-ramp to Dillingham Blvd. will be reduced to one lane. Middle Street southbound left turn reduced to single turn lane.

The sidewalk on the makai side of Dillingham Boulevard between Puuhale Road and Mokauea Street will be closed 24/7 with pedestrians rerouted to the mauka sidewalk.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

7) PEARL CITY

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the westbound direction between Farrington Highway and Waihona Street on Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline work.

8) PUNALUU

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Puhuli Street and Green Valley Road on Thursday, July 15, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming

9) PUPUKEA

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in the westbound direction in the vicinity of Sunset Beach Neighborhood Park on Monday, June 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for school flasher repairs.

10) SALT LAKE

Right lane closure of Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the westbound direction between Salt Lake Boulevard and Ford Island on Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

11) SALT LAKE (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Center Drive and Radford Drive on Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Motorists will be detoured.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 63) —

1) KANEOHE

Right lane closure on Likelike Highway (Route 63) in the northbound direction between Nalanieha Street and the Wilson Tunnel on Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscaping.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY (ROUTE 92) —

1) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the westbound direction between Alakawa Street and Waiakamilo Road on Monday, July 12, through Tuesday, July 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for fence repair work.

2) HONOLULU

Lane closure on the Nimitz Highway in the eastbound direction between Main Street and Aolele Street on Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for The Rail work.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

3) HONOLULU

Lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in both directions between Lagoon Drive and Sand Island Access Road on Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for The Rail work. Motorists will be detoured.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

4) HONOLULU

Lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the westbound direction between Sand Island Access Road and the H-1 Freeway onramp at the Keehi Interchange on Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for The Rail work. Motorists will be detoured.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

5) PEARL HARBOR (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in both directions between OMalley Boulevard and Center Drive on Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for utility work.

— PALI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 61) —

1) HONOLULU

Two lane closures on the Pali Highway in both directions between the H-1 Freeway and Vineyard Boulevard on Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

2) HONOLULU

Left lane closure and left turn pocket closed on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between the H-1 Freeway and Vineyard Boulevard on Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

3) KANEOHE

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in the northbound direction between Pali Tunnels and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for striping work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

4) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in the northbound direction between the Pauoa Road overpass and Nuuanu Pali Drive on Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

5) NUUANU

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between Nuuanu Pali Drive and Niolopa Street on Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for sidewalk, curb and gutter work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

6) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between Nuuanu Pali Drive and the Pali Tunnels on Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., for striping work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

7) NUUANU

Roving lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between Nuuanu Pali Drive and Akamu Place on Friday, July 16, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for sidewalk gateway maintenance.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

8) NUUANU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in the northbound direction between Jack Lane and Ahipuu Street on Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, over a 24-hour period, for concrete driveway work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

9) NUUANU

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between Wylie Street and Dowsett Avenue on Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., for curb, gutter and sidewalk work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

—VINEYARD BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU

Left lane closure on Vineyard Boulevard in the eastbound direction between Maunakea Street and Queen Emma Street on Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for resurfacing work.

2) HONOLULU

Left lane and left turn pocket closed on Vineyard Boulevard in the westbound direction between Queen Emma Street and Nuuanu Avenue on Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for resurfacing work.

— KAPOLEI PARKWAY —

1) EWA

Right lane closure on Kapolei Parkway in the westbound direction between Renton Road and Kolowaka Drive on Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for the Leeward Bikeway project.

— LAGOON DRIVE —

1) HONOLULU

Lane closure on Lagoon Drive in both directions between Aolele Street and Waiwai Loop on Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for The Rail work.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— ALA NAPUNANI STREET —

1) MOANALUA

Two right lane closures on Ala Napunani Street in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the H-201 Moanalua Freeway on Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for drainage improvements.

— AOLELE STREET —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Aolele Street in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Airport toll booths on Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Motorists will be detoured to Rodgers Street.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Intermittent stoppages on Aolele Street in both directions between Aolewa Place and Lagoon Drive on Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

3) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Aolele Street in both directions between Aolewa Place and Paiea Street on Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— MIDDLE STREET —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Middle Street in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and King Street on Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m., for pavement construction. Traffic will be contraflowed in the southbound lanes.

— OLOMEA STREET —

1) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on Olomea Street in the westbound direction between Kokea Street and Auld Lane on Saturday night, July 10, and Friday, July 16, through Friday morning, July 7, over a 24-hour period, for sewer line work. The left turn lane onto Houghtailing Street will be closed.

— SCHOOL STREET —

1) NUUANU

Lane closure on School Street in both directions between Nuuanu Avenue and Lusitania Street on Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

— UALENA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Ualena Street nightly Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail. Motorists and pedestrians will be detoured and on street parking will not be allowed.

One-way traffic in the westbound direction will take place daily, from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— WYLIE STREET —

1) NUUANU

Right or left lane closure of Wylie Street in both directions between Nuuanu Avenue and Pali Highway on Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for resurfacing work.

— CORAL SEA ROAD —

1) KAPOLEI

Right lane closure on Coral Sea Road in the eastbound direction between Long Island Street and Triploi Street on Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for drainage improvements.

— FORT BARRETTE ROAD —

1) KAPOLEI

Right lane closure on Fort Barrette Road in both directions between Roosevelt Road and Kapolei Parkway on Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for utility work.

— FORT WEAVER ROAD (ROUTE 76) —

1) EWA (NIGHT WORK)

Lanes shifted on Fort Weaver Road in both directions between Renton Road and the H-1 Freeway on Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for striping work.

2) EWA

Right lane closure on Fort Weaver Road in the southbound direction between Laulaunui Street and Old Fort Weaver Road on Wednesday, July 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for utility work.

— KUNIA ROAD —

1) KUNIA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane shifts on Kunia Road in both directions between Kupuna Loop and the H-1 Freeway on Sunday, July 11, through Friday, July 16, from 7:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., for pavement striping and markings.

2) KUNIA

Right lane closure and right turn lane closed on Kunia Road in the northbound direction in the vicinity of Kupuna Loop on Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work.

3) WAHIAWA

Right lane closure and right turn lane closed on Kunia Road in the northbound direction between Lyman Road and Wilikina Drive on Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for pole replacement work.

###