July 9 Update: The bridge replacement project on First Fork Road in Mifflin Township, Lycoming County is complete and the road is now open.Bridge Replacement Project on First Fork Road in Mifflin Township, Lycoming County Set to Begin

​July 9 Update: The bridge replacement project on First Fork Road in Mifflin Township, Lycoming County is complete and the road is now open.

Montoursville, PA – A bridge replacement project will begin next week on Route 3018 (First Fork Road) in Mifflin Township, Lycoming County.

On Monday, April 5, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will replace the existing structure with a box culvert.

Motorists will be detoured to Route 973 from either end of First Fork Road.

Work is expected to be completed by mid-June 2021, weather permitting.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

