July 9 Update: The bridge replacement project on First Fork Road in Mifflin Township, Lycoming County is complete and the road is now open.Bridge Replacement Project on First Fork Road in Mifflin Township, Lycoming County Set to Begin
Montoursville, PA – A bridge replacement project will begin next week on Route 3018 (First Fork Road) in Mifflin Township, Lycoming County.
On Monday, April 5, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will replace the existing structure with a box culvert.
Motorists will be detoured to Route 973 from either end of First Fork Road.
Work is expected to be completed by mid-June 2021, weather permitting.
MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov
###