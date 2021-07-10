HSJ NEWS RELEASE: Chief Justice Appoints District Family Court Judge

Newsroom Posted on Jul 9, 2021 in Latest News

HONOLULU – Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald today appointed Lesley N. Maloian to fill a judicial position in the District Family Court of the First Circuit.

Maloian has been a Deputy Public Defender in Honolulu for the past 18 years, with extensive felony jury trial experience in the circuit, district, and family courts. Prior to that, she worked for two years as an associate with the Law Office of Ellen Politano representing clients in family court cases, including divorce, restraining orders, alimony, child support, and paternity. From 1996 to 2001, Maloian served as a Deputy Public Guardian in Chicago, Illinois where, combined, she maintained a caseload of over 150 families and participated in daily bench trials, administrative hearings, and criminal proceedings. She also has experience as an Administrative Hearings Officer with the City of Chicago’s Department of Buildings, which she held for a year before becoming a Deputy Public Guardian.

Maloian graduated from Valparaiso University of School of Law and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2002. She earned a Bachelor of Arts from CUNY Baruch College.

The Chief Justice made his appointment from the nomination list that was presented to him by the Judicial Selection Commission on June 9, 2021. The appointment of Maloian is subject to Senate confirmation.

