Country Chart-Topper Overcomes Tornadoes And Allergies During Filming Of Latest Video

Arkansas native, Pamela Hopkins releases the video for "Givin' A Damn (Don't Go With My Outfit.)"

The weather was horrible, and there were tornado watches happening, and it had been storming for a few days before. So, people cancelled...we scooped some willing volunteers off the streets"”
— Pamela Hopkins

LITTLE ROCK, AR, USA, July 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh off the international chart-topping success of her previous single, "Little Things," Pamela Hopkins is using the momentum to win over the local country circuit with the video for her single, "Givin’ A Damn (Don’t Go With My Outfit)." This witty, satirical track, written by Hopkins, Dave Lenahan and Megan Leigh, poignantly pokes fun at the small-town gossip whispers and the assertion that Ms. Hopkins will not be troubled by this. An anthemic mantra of the feminine revolution, "Givin’ A Damn" is a feel-good track to boost esteem and self-acceptance. It is an empowering, inspirational outcry to sympathetic, appreciative people, sick of giving a damn what others think.

A native of Little Rock, Arkansas, Pamela Hopkins releases this video showcasing local concert venues; Of course nothing goes by without a hitch. After inviting 25 close friends to attend the video shoot, the weather turned and tornado watches were issued. Determined to complete on schedule, local volunteers were commissioned to stand-in:

Pamela explains, "We asked Rob Byford, permission to shoot at his place called The Library Kitchen + Lounge—it's one of the venues my band plays at regularly, so it was the perfect place. I had about 25 people scheduled to show up...but the weather was horrible and there were tornado watches happening and it had been storming for a few days before. So people cancelled because of the potential weather and several of my friends had gotten sick from the weather shifting (allergies). It's Arkansas so I totally understood because I was getting all stopped up too. So, we did what we had to do, and we scooped some willing volunteers off the streets of downtown Little Rock. Honestly, I think that worked out even better!"

Additional footage for the video was shot in and around Vilonia, Arkansas, where Pamela currently resides:

"We shot the other parts of the music video in Vilonia, AR, where I live, because I talk about small towns...and we are small town USA! My good friend, owner of Harwell's—Lori Harwell, volunteered her time and store. On a side note, if you like the leopard print boots in the video—I bought them at her store...several of the things I wear on stage I get from her store."

The video for "Givin' A Damn (Don't Go With My Outfit)" was produced by Pamela Hopkins and Angela Dunaway with Sharpe Dunaway Videography.

Check out Givin’ A Damn "(Don’t Go With My Outfit)" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FUtg4WSFaDk

ABOUT PAMELA HOPKINS: Little Rock, Arkansas native, Pamela Hopkins, is a powerhouse singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. Her first Nashville album of all original music was released in February 1995. She returned to the studio to record her second album/EP project released in October 2018. 2 more singles were released in 2019.Pamela returned to the studio in the spring of 2020, in Franklin, TN, to record her next 4 singles with Off the Row Recording Studio as one of their “Break Out Artists.” She plans to release 6 singles in 2021. Pamela regularly performs in piano bars, Norwegian Cruise Ships and clubs across the US. She is a 2021 Arkansas Country Music Association Awards Nominee.

https://www.Pamelahopkinsmusic.com

https://www.instagram.com/pamelahopkinsmusic

https://www.facebook.com/SingerPamelaHopkins

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCepe2hU8LuKPQim3sC2PZhw

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

