Route 100 is Among Several State Highways Restricted Next Week for Safety Improvements in Montgomery, Chester, and Delaware Counties

King of Prussia, PA – Route 100 is among several state highways restricted in Montgomery, Chester, and Delaware counties on Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for line striping and delineator installations under a project to install safety enhancements to improve travel and reduce high-speed crashes across the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work locations are:

Montgomery County

Route 100 at the Moyer Road Intersection in Upper Pottsgrove Township for delineator installation;

Route 100 at the Rick Road Intersection in Douglass Township for delineator installation;

Route 100 at the Shoemaker Road Intersection in Pottstown Borough for delineator installation;

Route 100 at the State Road Intersection in Upper Pottsgrove Township for delineator installation;

Route 100 at the Grosser Road Intersection in Douglass Township for delineator installation;

Route 100 at the County Line Road Intersection in Douglass Township for delineator installment;

Route 100 at the King Street Intersection in Pottstown Borough for delineator installation; and

Route 100 at the Jackson Road Intersection in Douglass Township for delineator installation.

Chester County

Coldstream Road between Charlestown Road and Kimberton Road in East Pikeland and Charlestown townships for line striping operations; and

Oakbourne Road/Concord Road between Matlack Street and Gagers Lane in Westtown Township for line striping operations.

Delaware County

Bishop Hollow Road between Gradyville Road and Stoney Brook Boulevard/Campus Boulevard in Newtown Township for line striping operations;

Cheyney Hill Road between Samuel Hill Lane and St. Johns Drive in Concord Township for line striping operations; and

Dutton Mill Road between Route 452 (Pennell Road) and Old Middletown Road in Ashton and Middletown townships and Brookhaven Borough for line striping operations.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Kuharchik Construction, INC. of Exeter, is the general contractor on this $5,996,57 project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in spring 2023.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #