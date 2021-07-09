MDOT virtual public meeting July 13 to discuss 2022-2023 improvements on M-102 (8 Mile Road) in Wayne County

Contact:

Agency:

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454Transportation

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invites the public to attend a virtual public meeting regarding the proposed improvements along more than 10 miles of M-102 (Eight Mile Road) from M-39 (Southfield Freeway) to M-53 (Van Dyke Avenue) in Wayne County. Proposed improvements include resurfacing, signal upgrades, and sidewalk, minor drainage, and driveway improvements, as well as improvements for the M-102 bridge over I-75 and the eastbound and westbound M-102 service drive bridges over I-75.

During this virtual meeting, there will be a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. Questions can be submitted during the meeting using the chat tool.

WHO: MDOT staff and contractors Community stakeholders Local businesses Interested residents

WHEN: Tuesday, July 13, 2021 5-6 p.m.

How: Click here to join the Microsoft Teams virtual public meeting

To join by phone without using Internet, call 248-509-0316.

Conference ID: 648 024 556#

Accommodations can be made for persons who require mobility, visual, hearing, written, or other assistance for participation. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please contact Orlando Curry at 517-335-4381 or complete Form 2658 for American Sign Language (ASL) located on the Title VI webpage: www.Michigan.gov/MDOT/0,4616,7-151-9621_31783---,00.html. Requests should be made at least five days prior to the meeting date. Reasonable efforts will be made to provide the requested accommodation or an effective alternative, but accommodations may not be guaranteed.

BACKGROUND: MDOT is currently completing design work for these planned improvements.

Staging of the work zone is expected to begin in May 2022 with most work expected to begin later than month and finishing in fall 2023.

During their presentation, MDOT staff and consultants will share plans to maintain traffic throughout the project on this busy corrido.

COMMENT FORM: Public input is being sought to help MDOT recognize and address any concerns that may result from the project. Please provide concerns/comments by Aug. 3. Provide your comments and questions using the online comment form or by mail, e-mail or phone to MDOT Public Involvement Specialist and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or:

Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section P.O. Box 30050 Lansing, MI 48909 517-335-4381