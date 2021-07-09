Consumer alert: Watch out for vaccine lottery scams

Friday, July 9, 2021

Our office has seen reports of North Carolinians being contacted and told they’ve won one of the $1 million dollar prizes in North Carolina’s “ Your Shot at $1 Million ” vaccine cash drawings. While the vaccine lottery is real, scammers are trying to take advantage of this lottery to steal the hard-earned dollars of North Carolinians.

How do I know it’s a scam?

The scammer may pretend to be from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) and will either call, text, or email to say that you’ve won $1 million. They’ll ask you to send money, gift cards, pay a fee, or make a donation in order to receive your prize. These are all scams – you never have to pay fees to win a prize.

NCDHHS will never ask you to send in money in exchange for your prize. NCDHHS will also not ask for, and you should not share, any of the following information:

Credit card number

Social Security number

Driver’s license number

Passport number

Bank account numbers

If the scammer contacts you over text or email, they may ask you to click on a link to claim your prize. Do not click on links or download attachments from senders you don’t recognize – these are often phishing attempts to access your data.

Call our office at 877-5-NO-SCAM or file a complaint online at https://ncdoj.gov/complaint if you think you have been the victim of a scam.

How do I register for the real vaccine lottery?

There are still three more chances to win $1 million. If you’ve got your dose, you’re automatically entered to win. If you haven’t gotten a vaccine yet, find a vaccine location near you here. Learn more about the cash drawings here.