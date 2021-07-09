Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Fish and Game places Stage 1 fire restrictions on department-owned lands in the Magic Valley

The Magic Valley is currently experiencing potentially extreme fire conditions brought on by on-going impacts from several years of drought throughout the Magic Valley. In response to these severe conditions, Fish and Game has implemented Stage 1 fire restrictions, effective July 1, 2021 on all Fish and Game owned lands within the following counties: Camas, Jerome, Gooding, Minidoka, Cassia and Twin falls. The Wildlife Management Areas included in the fire restrictions include: Big Cottonwood, Camas Prairie-Centennial Marsh, Carey Lake, Hagerman, Billingsley, and Niagara Springs.

The following are prohibited on Fish and Game managed lands and access sites within the Magic Valley Region until further notice:

  1. Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire except within a designated recreation site, within a fire structure provided by the administrative agency, or on their own land and only within an owner-provided fire structure.
  2. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Exemption to Stage 1 fire restrictions:

  1. Persons using fire fueled solely by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels.

Please be careful with other sources of heat or potential ignition sources such as vehicle exhaust systems when parked over dried grasses, sparks from metal objects striking rocks or from sparks caused by recreational shooting.

For more information contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-3459.

