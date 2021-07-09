Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 382 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,764 in the last 365 days.

TDOT Contract Crews to Pave Local Roads near Interstate 24 Bridge Replacement Project in Chattanooga, Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – As the project to replace bridges over and on Interstate 24 near mile marker 183 in Chattanooga nears completion, the contractor will be milling, paving, and striping local roads within the project area. This work will take place during the hours of 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. EDT each day beginning on Monday, July 12, 2021, through Thursday, July 15, 2021. The affected roadways are listed below.

·       North Terrace between Oriole Drive and the Germantown Road intersection

·       South Terrace between the Germantown Road intersection and Anderson Avenue

·       Germantown Road between North and South Terrace

·       Belvoir Avenue at the intersections of North and South Terrace

Drivers are encouraged to be patient and use caution when traveling through this area.

This work is weather dependent. Should weather or unforeseen circumstances cause delays, it will be rescheduled for a later date.

For more information on the I-24 bridge replacement project, visit the project website at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-2/i-24-bridge-replacement-chattanooga.html.

# # #

You just read:

TDOT Contract Crews to Pave Local Roads near Interstate 24 Bridge Replacement Project in Chattanooga, Hamilton County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.