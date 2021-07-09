TDOT Contract Crews to Pave Local Roads near Interstate 24 Bridge Replacement Project in Chattanooga, Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – As the project to replace bridges over and on Interstate 24 near mile marker 183 in Chattanooga nears completion, the contractor will be milling, paving, and striping local roads within the project area. This work will take place during the hours of 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. EDT each day beginning on Monday, July 12, 2021, through Thursday, July 15, 2021. The affected roadways are listed below.

· North Terrace between Oriole Drive and the Germantown Road intersection

· South Terrace between the Germantown Road intersection and Anderson Avenue

· Germantown Road between North and South Terrace

· Belvoir Avenue at the intersections of North and South Terrace

Drivers are encouraged to be patient and use caution when traveling through this area.

This work is weather dependent. Should weather or unforeseen circumstances cause delays, it will be rescheduled for a later date.

For more information on the I-24 bridge replacement project, visit the project website at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-2/i-24-bridge-replacement-chattanooga.html .

