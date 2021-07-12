Oloid Launches World’s First Software Reader to Help Businesses Modernize their Access Control with a Retrofit Approach

Oloid's Retrofit Software Readers for Physical Access Control

Oloid launches the World’s First Software Reader to help businesses modernize their Physical Access Control Systems with an inexpensive retrofit approach.

Oloid was the only solution that enabled integration between our various IT and security systems. It is an essential part of our return-to-work plan, and our employees love the frictionless experience” — Vineet Jain, CEO, Egnyte

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oloid Inc, a developer of modern access control technology, will showcase its latest software readers at ISC West 2021 (Booth 9057). The security conference will be held July 19 to July 21 at the Sands Expo Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Powered by AI and computer vision technology, Oloid’s smart access readers are the industry’s first software based multi-modal application that provides frictionless and modern access control features on off-the-shelf tablets in harmony with the existing Physical Access Control System (PACS). Oloid smart readers can be retrofitted with most commercially available PACS without the need to rip and replace the controller hardware and badge readers. Oloid smart readers are the next generation security solutions which can intelligently solve for vulnerabilities like lost or stolen access card, tailgating, unauthorized access and integrate with existing systems of record.

Oloid’s software first approach to a traditionally hardware driven industry is a game changer. Oloid has received a resounding endorsement of its Software reader approach from its Beta customers as it saves them huge upfront costs and eliminates the need to deal with multiple hardware vendors and integrators to modernize the user experience and improve security. “We love Oloid’s smart readers because one app does it all from time clocking to operating doors and turnstiles, across multiple regions, buildings and access control systems.”, said one of the facility managers at a Fortune 500 warehouse.

“Oloid is converting points of physical access into points of intelligence for businesses. The rate of change in the workplace is the highest it has ever been. Customers need to future proof their investments with software-centric solutions that can stay up-to-date and not be locked-in with custom hardware which requires tedious firmware updates.” said Madhu Madhusudhanan, CTO of Oloid.

The Oloid App enables multi modal authentication such as BLE, facial recognition, QR code, badge or remote cloud-based unlocking capability. Oloid is compatible with electromagnetic locks, turnstiles, automatic doorways, elevator systems and standard entry doorways with keycards. The Oloid app can automatically restrict access and alert security or admin personnel if an unauthorized access or tailgating event is detected. Oloid’s Smart Access Readers are ideal for offices, large and medium factories, commercial warehouses, construction sites and other high trafficked areas where a continuous flow of employees, visitors and contractors are handled on a daily basis.

Oloid also integrates with workforce management systems for time clocking, desk reservation and visitor management systems for easy handling of workplace procedures and enabling a safe and confident return to work. “Oloid was the only out-of-the-box solution in the market that enabled integration between our various IT and security systems. It is an essential part of our return-to-work plan, and our employees love the frictionless experience.” said Vineet Jain, CEO of Egnyte, a leading cloud platform for file sharing and collaboration, headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

About Oloid:

Oloid is a physical identity software platform committed to providing secure and privacy-forward authentication for the modern workplace. Oloid's vision is to replace antiquated technologies such as pin-pads, badges and fingerprint readers, with frictionless identity based single sign-on for all physical interactions in the workplace. Oloid offers Industry’s first multi-modal authentication software reader for enabling mobile and facial access for employees, contractors and visitors while coexisting with the existing locks, readers and closet hardware.

Oloid’s software readers are compatible with almost all commercially available physical access control systems, controllers and badge readers, thereby eliminating the need to rip and replace the existing hardwares to modernize access. Oloid also seamlessly integrates with other workplace technologies like time clocking, desk reservation, wellness attestation or visitor management systems. Oloid powers millions of physical authentication transactions each month at hundreds of locations across a wide range of industries and company sizes.

Oloid is backed by Emergent Ventures, Unusual Ventures, and other marquee investors, and headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

The age of siloed access control systems is giving way to the connected workplace where every door is an opportunity to provide enhanced security and wellbeing