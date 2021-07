Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

COUNTIES: Midland Gladwin

HIGHWAY: M-30

CLOSEST CITY: Edenville

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Tuesday, July 13, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Friday July 23, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $300,000 to resurface more than 1.5 miles of M-30 from south of Curtis Road to north of the Midland/Gladwin county line.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: One lane of traffic will remain open with traffic regulators.