Railroad Crossing Replacement Planned on Brickcrafters Road in Mount Pleasant Township, Adams County

Detour will be in place during project

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Adams County are advised a railroad contractor plans to replace an at-grade crossing on Brickcrafters Road (Route 2015) between Route 30 and Spangler Road in Mount Pleasant Township.

Work will be performed from 10 PM Thursday, July 22, to 6 AM Saturday, July 24.

The crossing will be closed during this work. A detour will be in place using Spangler Road, Oxford Road/Carlisle Street (Route 1015), and Route 30.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.  

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D8Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov. 

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/. 

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

