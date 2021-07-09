Route 885 Bates Street Overnight Intermittent Traffic Stoppages Next Week in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing intermittent traffic stoppages on Route 885 (Bates Street) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will Monday through Saturday nights, July 12-17 weather permitting.

Intermittent traffic stoppages of 15 minutes or less will occur in both directions of Bates Street between Second Avenue and the I-376 (Parkway East) off-ramp at the Glenwood (Exit 73A) interchange. Crews will conduct caisson drilling work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

