I-29 Northbound On and Off Ramps at Sisseton Exit 232 Closing for Construction

For Immediate Release: Friday, July 9, 2021

WATERTOWN, SD – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says the Interstate 29 northbound on and off ramps at Exit 232 (Sisseton) will be closed for approximately 10 days for construction.

Motorists should plan to use an alternate route beginning on Monday, July 12 through Thursday, July 22, 2021.

Work on the project includes overlaying the existing pavement and improving bridge decks and guardrails on the northbound lanes. This project also includes an asphalt overlay of S.D. Highway 10 at Exit 232.

SDDOT reminds drivers to slow down through construction sites and to be aware of flaggers and construction equipment.

The prime contractor on this $17 million project is Michels Corporation of Brownsville, Wisconsin. The project is scheduled to be complete by November 2021.

About SDDOT: The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

