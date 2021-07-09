Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2200 Block of Town Center Drive, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, July 8, 2021, in the 2200 block of Town Center Drive, Southeast.

At approximately 10:31 pm, the suspects approached the victims at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victims’ property. The suspect then shot one of the victims, and the suspects fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.