Arrests Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 1800 Block of Central Place, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce arrests have been made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, July 8, 2021, in the 1800 block of Central Place, Northeast.

At approximately 4:02 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

On Thursday, July 8, 2021, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Germantown, MD, and a 14 year-old juvenile female, of Northwest, DC, were arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).