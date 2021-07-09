Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 383 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,770 in the last 365 days.

Arrests Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 1800 Block of Central Place, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce arrests have been made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, July 8, 2021, in the 1800 block of Central Place, Northeast.

 

At approximately 4:02 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

 

On Thursday, July 8, 2021, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Germantown, MD, and a 14 year-old juvenile female, of Northwest, DC, were arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

You just read:

Arrests Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 1800 Block of Central Place, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.