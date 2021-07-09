Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Man injured by grizzly bear after encountering a female with a cub

A man was attacked by a grizzly bear early Friday, July 9, in the Kilgore area near Island Park in Eastern Idaho after encountering a female with a cub. The man was injured in the attack, but able to return to the cabin he was staying in and call 911. His injuries were not life threatening, and he was treated at Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg.

The man was running on a trail near Stamp Meadows Road on Forest Service land around 6:30 a.m. when he encountered the female grizzly bear with a cub, and the female charged him. He laid down in an effort to protect himself, and the grizzly struck him several times before running off. The area has been closed as a precaution. 

Idaho Fish and Game and the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate the incident.

