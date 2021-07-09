Dr. Kevin Borchard Wins Best of Highways 13 & 40 Award from Craig Daily Press

Colorado Advanced Orthopedics - Meeker, CO Doctor Kevin Borchard

The highly acclaimed orthopedic surgeon at Pioneers Medical Center was recognized as Best Physician for 2021.

I’m honored to receive this prestigious award from Craig Daily Press.” — Dr. Kevin Borchard

MEEKER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pioneers Medical Center is proud to announce that Dr. Kevin Borchard has won the Craig Daily Press Best of Highways 13 & 40 Award for 2021 in the category of Best Physician or Physician Assistant. Dr. Borchard is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon practicing at the Colorado Advanced Orthopedics, Sports Medicine & Spine clinic at Pioneers Medical Center.

After earning his medical degree at the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Denver, Dr. Borchard completed his residency at the Wilford Hall of Medicine at the Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. Dr. Borchard also completed a fellowship in joint reconstruction at the New England Baptist Hospital in Boston before returning to Colorado to practice orthopedic medicine at Pioneers Medical Center in Meeker, CO. He specializes in total joint replacement surgery, revision total joint replacement surgery, and arthroscopic shoulder surgery.

“I’m honored to receive this prestigious award from Craig Daily Press,” said Dr. Borchard. “Our entire team works extremely hard to deliver the exceptional medical treatments our patients deserve, and this recognition is a true reflection on the entire team. We all lift each other up in order to fulfill our mission of making people feel cared for.”

After taking a year off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Craig Daily Press rebranded their annual awards in 2021. Formerly called Best of Moffat County, the awards have been renamed Best of Highways 13 & 40 in order to recognize all the neighboring towns along these highways. Under the new format, individuals and businesses of the communities of Craig, Meeker, Hayden and Baggs are all eligible to receive these prestigious “Best Of” awards.

Craig Daily Press decided to broaden the awards since the residents of these communities interact with each other regularly, forming a symbiotic economy. By including all four towns, these awards truly highlight the best that Northwest Colorado has to offer.

Nominations for this year’s awards were accepted between April 12 and April 25, and voting was open to the public between May 2 and May 15. The awards were divided into six major categories:

· Arts & Entertainment

· Community

· Food & Drink

· Health & Fitness

· Services

· Shopping

In addition to Dr. Borchard’s award for Best Physician, Colorado Advanced Orthopedics was honored with a third place award in the category of Best Clinic.

About Colorado Advanced Orthopedics

Colorado Advanced Orthopedics, Sports Medicine & Spine is located in Meeker, which is located in the White River Valley of Northwest Colorado. Their team of Fellowship trained orthopedic surgeons perform procedures with the same clinical techniques, superb implant quality, high quality of surgical efficiency and surgeon academic training and background you would find in the largest of metropolitan hospitals. Colorado Advanced Orthopedics’ team is committed to delivering exceptional levels of care that enable patients to celebrate and enjoy life to its fullest.

Website: https://www.coloradoadvancedorthopedics.com