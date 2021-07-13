Spirit of Entrepreneurship Alive with Canada’s Leading Forensic, Investigation and Investigation Firm 30 Years Strong
Culture akin to family, Canada’s largest forensic engineering and fire investigation firm, celebrates the 30th anniversary since the company's founding in 1991.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If walls could talk, maybe they would tell us how much they appreciate the investigative work of Canada's leading forensic engineering team. Citing an environment akin to family, Origin and Cause, Canada’s largest forensic engineering and fire investigation firm, is celebrating its 30th anniversary since the company's founding in 1991.
President and Co-Founder Mazen Habash reflected on the company’s 30th anniversary by saying, “I take great pride in what we have been able to accomplish over the past 30 years. This is an incredible milestone for any company. More than that, it is a validation of our original hypothesis: That if we provide superior technical expertise, exceptional customer service and always strive to understand and represent our client partner’s brand to their own customers, we can build and grow a thriving business. It means that our clients believe in the value of what we provide and that our employees understand that the work they do is so important. Our growth shows that our employees' exceptional work has been recognized.”
Sustaining entrepreneurship is never easy, least of all after bearing the brunt of two recessions and one pandemic. Still, fine work, attention to detail and exacting technique is what ensures the founders will continue to prevail in business, building onto a legacy brand. Habash remembers what it was like setting up a desk in Mississauga several decades ago. Now they have offices coast to coast and the company is credited for having contributed to 2,000 legal cases across Canada, throughout the United States and around the world.
From fieldwork to analysis, reporting and litigation, the support team has cumulatively completed over 50,000 forensic investigations.
“I would like to thank our clients and employees, many of whom have been with us from the very start," continues Habash. Without them, we could not exist. Our clients are truly our partners, and our employees -- our family. I am so proud of what we have accomplished over the past 30 years, and I have never been more optimistic about our future.”
As part of its 30th Anniversary celebration, Origin and Cause is focused on giving back. The loss and devastation so prevalent with incidents related to natural disaster can be acknowledged by giving back to the community. Through its charitable arm, Origin and Cause for Others, the company has pledged to raise $30,000 for Habitat for Humanity over the next 12 months.
