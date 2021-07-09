Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. Announces Issuance of Shares to Satisfy Consulting Agreements from 2019 to 2021

WINDSOR, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. ("Emergence Global" or the "Company") (CSE: EMRG) (OTCQB: ELOAF), an acquirer, creator, and builder of reputable natural health consumer foods, products, and brands, is pleased to announce that it has completed the payment of shares for services rendered to the Company by professional and advisory staff from November 2019 to April 2021. During this period, the Company relied on Consultants and Advisors to provide services as the Company had no employees at that time. A total of 8.05 million shares are being distributed as part of this issuance to satisfy the consulting agreements for the period of November 2019 to April 2021.

The Company is announcing that Bahige (Bill) Chaaban is stepping down as President to focus on leading our Mergers and Acquisitions plan. Bill will continue to serve as a Director of the Corporation. Joseph Byrne will assume responsibility as President & CEO effective immediately.

On April 12, 2021, the Company announced the recruitment and hiring of its Management Team and finalized its Board of Directors structure. The current members of the Board are Joseph Byrne, Chair; Brian Payne, Secretary; Diego Rodriguez, Treasurer; and Directors Bahige Chaaban, Cameron Canzellerini and Christian Gallant.

About the Company

Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. ("Emergence") is an acquirer, creator, and builder of reputable natural health consumer foods, products, and brands. Emergence has become a North American developer and distributor of branded natural health foods, supplements and sports nutrition specialty supplements. The Company is currently considering several development projects.

For further information on the Company, please contact: Joseph Byrne, Chief Executive Officer and a Director at phone: 519-257-0460 or by email at: joe@emergenceglobalinc.com.

