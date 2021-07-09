NCDPS to Hold Hiring Event at Lenoir YDC in Kinston on July 13

The N.C. Department of Public Safety will host a Juvenile Justice hiring event at the Lenoir Youth Development Center (3060 Dobbs Farm Road, Kinston, 28054), a 44-bed, NCDPS-operated facility, on Tuesday, July 13 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The focus for this event is the hiring of Youth Services Behavioral Specialists and Youth Counselor Technicians at Lenoir YDC, but candidates should be aware that plenty of positions are available at other state-run juvenile justice facilities, as well as in other areas of Juvenile Justice. Those hired to work at Lenoir YDC or any state-operated juvenile justice facility receive the North Carolina state benefits plan and a competitive salary.

The qualifications for the Youth Services Behavioral Specialist position include a bachelor's degree in a related human services field such as criminal justice, sociology, education, religion or similar subjects that include 25 semester hours of coursework related to the human services field; a bachelor's degree in a human services field, criminal justice or related human services field; or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

The qualifications for the Youth Counselor Technician position include an associate degree in a related human services field such as criminal justice, at least two years of related human services experience, or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

Event organizers plan to complete as much of the hiring process (from completing the application, screening, criminal background check, interview and salary recommendation) the day of the event as possible. A description of the two positions can be found at https://www.ncdps.gov/careers-matter/juvenile-justice-careers.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Media who wish to cover the event should contact NCDPS Communications Officer Jerry Higgins (jerry.higgins@ncdps.gov). Tobacco and cellphones are prohibited.